That time Brad Paisley trolled transphobes by reworking Tammy Wynette’s signature song

Country crooner and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Brad Paisley made headlines this week after he visited Kyiv with a delegation of U.S. Senators and sang a Ukrainian-language folk song to offer a little hope to people struggling in the war-torn country.

Right wingnuts are now furious at the 50-year-old three-time Grammy Award winner for, well, we’re not entirely sure why they’re upset he did this. But they’ve been rage tweeting about it all morning.

Just in case you didn’t already hate Brad Paisley enough for teaming up with Jill Biden to push vaccines, here he is singing in Ukraine with Sen. Joe Manchin



He won’t play any songs in East Palestine, but he’ll play in Kiev?!pic.twitter.com/COiJjcpSjE — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 13, 2023

The whole thing’s got us thinking about another time Paisley pissed off the right wing.

In 2016, during the height of the GOP’s trans bathroom panic, he went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to voice his support for the transgender community.

At the time, North Carolina had just passed a new law banning anyone from using public restrooms that didn’t match the gender on their birth certificate.

Paisley wrote a short jingle in response to the law, inspired by Tammy Wynette’s 1968 megahit “Stand By Your Man”, which he performed for Kimmel.

“Country music dealt with this in the ’60’s,” he said.

Then, strumming his guitar, he recited the following lyrics:

Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman

Especially when you were born a man.

In North Carolina, they’re checking for vaginas

If you want to use the can.

And I say: sit by your man,

We’re all just human beings.

He’s just a human peeing…

In the stall right next to you.

Sit by your man

Why is this such a big deal?

Hike up your dress, and take a stand

And sit by your man!

Watch.