The allure and seduction of gay wolves: What you need to know

Gay wolves are defined by their chiseled bodies, unyielding masculinity, and ravenous sexuality.
There’s a reason wolves are considered apex predators, but in the gay animal kingdom, they only prey on the consensual hearts that lust after them. Roam the Queerty jungle to discover what makes gay wolves emblems of shameless manhood and desire.
What is a gay wolf?
A gay wolf is a tribe deviation from the popular gay bear subculture. They share common denominators, such as a rugged physique and hairiness.
But while bears have larger body types, wolves align with their namesake in lean strength. They possess an athletic demeanor reminiscent of jocks and maintain a more toned physique rather than bulking up like pumped-up gym rats.
Body hair is less of a proud distinguishing feature, but a gay wolf doesn’t shy away from it. It’s part of their manliness, and they always have some type of facial hair.
Beyond physical attributes, this tribe is uniquely distinguished by their personality, specifically their confidence and sensuality. They embody the spirit of a man who fearlessly pursues what he desires, akin to the iconic James Bond, but in this case, he goes by the name of Wolf, Gay Wolf!
The history of wolves in gay culture
Similar to otters, wolves originated from the subculture of bears, which was dubbed in the late 1970s. The mammalian identification of gay men began with an Advocate article written by George Mazze aptly titled, “Whose Who at the Zoo.”
The author only managed to get one categorization to stick, and the gays took the cultural reins from there.
How do you become a gay wolf?
Although gays are free to identify with the subculture that brings them the most sense of belonging, the term “wolf” materializes more as a compliment than a defined community. You’ll find gay wolves roaming similar grounds as their kindred spirits, such as bears, otters, and other leather and kink spaces.
While it’s less common for individuals to self-identify as gay wolves, being called one is considered quite the praise. Wolves are charismatic creatures of the night with a presence that seldom goes unnoticed. Just like James Bond’s objective good looks, a wolf’s magnetic energy lies not only in immaculate bone structure but also in their essence – because confidence is universally sexy, regardless of the tribe one belongs to.
Notable gay wolves in pop culture
We can’t say for sure that these gay celebs identify as gay wolves, but they certainly serve the vibes:
Cheyenne Jackson struts some gay wolf attire
Russel Tovey *with a beard* might as well be howling at the full moon
Fashion model Jon Kortajarena shows us the tribe in its natural lighting
Howl for a good time
Being a gay wolve is as much an attitude as a physical state of being. Often, this means the tribe can be a projection of how we perceive someone since it’s hard to know a person’s true essence until you get to know them.
Probably the sexiest aspect of wolves is their ability to vocalize what they like and want, a habit anyone could benefit from (obviously with respect).
Do you know what’s better than a full moon? Subscribing to the Queerty newsletter for the full scoop on gay culture and the confident gay men leading it.
19 Comments
KissBananaPeels
just stop with these names that are steeped in stupidity…if he is lean…HE IS LEAN…not a wolf…if he is fat or chubby…HE IS FAT OR CHUBBY not a bear….UGH
inbama
This is the heart of Queer Theory; “identity über alles.”
abfab
To the both of you. If pieces like these upset your little snowflake brains……it’s time to pack it in.
barryaksarben
I am big enough that if people want to think they are bears or wolves great. they can. I dont put myself in those categories or refer to myself as a gay man but if other want to be them or they it is fine with me. I am not here to make others get in line with my way of thinking , that is for abaft and the trolls like him. Try to be bigger people and wait bitching so much. I support all my gay, trans lesbian brothers and sisters EXCEPT for the tired BITTER self entitled. then you can suck my dick. Together we advance e separate we fail. the right has stated OUT LOUD that they want to separate us into different groups so they can pick us off one after another and I for one will fight these bigoted intel fools. IF some pudgy(as you say) wants to be called a bear how does that lessen YOU? Just do it, you can bitch to your friends if you have any later
Matt in SD
Guys, just let people have fun. If they want to be part of these groups and use these names for themselves, what do you care? How is it hurting you? It’s silly and fun and does create community. You don’t like it? Cool! You don’t have to participate. But why should you get to set all the rules for everybody else? Just relax. It’s not life or death.
still_onthemark
I’m gonna post this before abfab can post this!
Burning the ground, I break from the crowd
I’m on the hunt, I’m after you
I smell like I sound, I’m lost and I’m found
And I’m hungry like the wolf
Strut on a line, it’s discord and rhyme
I’m on the hunt down I’m after you
Mouth is alive, with juices like wine
And I’m hungry like the wolf!
abfab
Nice.
Songwriters Credit?
abfab
Oh my word! One was Gay?
Written by: ANN RONELL, FRANK CHURCHILL
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
The big bad wolf, the big bad wolf
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
Tra la la la la
Long ago there were three pigs
Little handsome piggy wigs
For the big, bad the very big, very bad wolf
They did not give three figs
Number one was very gay
And he built his house with hay
With a hey hey toot he blew on his flute
And he played around all day
Now number two was fond of jigs
And so he built his house with twigs
Hey, diddle diddle he played on his fiddle
And danced with lady pigs
Number three said, “Nix on tricks
I shall build my house with bricks”
He had no chance to sing or dance
‘Cause work and play don’t mix
Ha, ha, ha, the two little do little pigs
Just winked and laughed ah, woo
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
The big bad wolf, the big bad wolf
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
Tra la la la la
Came the day when fate did frown
And a wolf blew into town
With a gruff huff puff, he puffed just enough
And the hay house fell right down
One and two were scared to death
Of the big bad wolf’s breath
By the hair of your chinny chin I’ll blow you in
And the twig house answered yes
No one left but number three
To save that piglet family
So when they knocked, he fast unlocked
And said come in with me
Now they all were safe inside
But the bricks hurt wolf’s pride
So, he slid down the chimney and oh, by Jiminey
In a fire he was fried
Oh, oh, oh, the three little free little pigs
Just winked and laughed, ah, woo
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
The big bad wolf, the big bad wolf
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf
Tra la la la la
Tra la la, tra la la
Tra la la la la la la la la la la
Who’s afraid of the big, big, big
Bad wolf
still_onthemark
Songwriters: John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor.
Duran Duran Duran Duran Duran…
I’m slightly afraid of Virginia Woolf. That movie was scary and I’ve avoided mean drunks ever since!
abfab
Thank’s still!
And then there’s Jasmin La Bon. Did he hunt her or vice versa?
still_onthemark
Not to be confused with KAVORKA! – the Latvian Orthodox term meaning “the lure of the animal”. It is a curse that makes someone irresistible!
trell
I’ve never been a fan of the whole subdivision of gay tribes, but meh, it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over…..bears, otters, cubs, bulls, chickens, foxes, pigs, pups….that’s fine. It is all a cheeky nod to that 70’s article, and if you want to self-identify as one of these, or their sub-divisions, and mould characteristics to suit, then all power to you.
But I can’t really see any self-respecting gay guy identify himself as a ‘wolf’ without others bursting out into laughter…..but maybe that’s the point. If the article is right and these ‘wolves’ are defined by their attitude, confidence & swagger, pigeonholing themselves as an animal type is not going to fit.
Do we really need sub-divisions like these in the LGBT+ community? On the one hand, we all support diversity, on the other, it’s like an invitation to segregate ourselves from ourselves.
Maybe I should just lighten up & enjoy those pics of Cheyenne Jackson a bit more.
abfab
I thought wolves were straight men that were just super horny, would f u c k anything with a pulse (ie. GOP TROLLS), and then just leave them for dead.
Louis
I for one am pleased there are subdivisions.
As a hirsute blob myself, I prefer the term “bear”. It doesn’t hurt my feelings as much. Ha!
Matt in SD
You got it just right in that last sentence. It’s just fun. No big deal, no need to engage if you don’t want to.
smittoons
I did once have a friend who proudly self-identified as a wolf. He was definitely charismatic and very sexual, but also equally overweight and flamboyant. I just dismissed it as one of his narcissistic qualities and went on with my life.
Man About Town
Based on these pics, it looks like if you don’t have facial hair, you don’t qualify. That’s OK; there are other categories!
abfab
At first glance I thought the article was going to be about Calvin Klein…….
ShaverC
So now we have to add “W” to the nonsense alphabet?