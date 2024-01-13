The gays are swarming all over ‘The Beekeeper’ hottie Josh Hutcherson

Jason Statham gets top billing in the new action film The Beekeeper, now in theaters, but you can be sure that droves of moviegoers are buying tickets to see costar Josh Hutcherson.
In the film, Hutcherson plays Derek Danforth, a crypto investor who has a sinister side project: stealing life savings from the elderly. “He wants something that’s his dirty little secret, that no one else can touch,” the actor explained in a behind-the-scenes interview.
(We have a hunch that Hutcherson’s countless admirers would love to be his dirty little secret.)
A former child star known for his roles in the 2000s films Bridge to Terabithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth, Hutcherson hit it big in the 2010s, especially when he landed the part of Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games trilogy.
Around the same time, the strapping young man proved himself to be an LGBTQ ally, throwing his support behind the Straight But Not Narrow campaign.
“I would probably list myself as mostly straight,” he told Out in 2013.
“Maybe I could say right now I’m 100% straight. But who knows? In a f*cking year, I could meet a guy and be like, Whoa, I’m attracted to this person. I’ve met guys all the time that I’m like, Damn, that’s a good-looking guy, you know? I’ve never been, like, Oh, I want to kiss that guy. I really love women. But I think defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded.”
Since then, Hutcherson (and a very large prosthetic appearance) starred in the Hulu comedy series Future Man, and he headlined last year’s box-office hit Five Nights at Freddy’s.
Internet users, meanwhile, have been salivating over any and all sightings of Hutcherson, even—*checks notes*—volunteering to be his bowling ball? A recent Josh Hutcherson meme had everyone whistling, in fact.
As you’ll see below, social media’s thirst for the 31-year-old knows no bounds…