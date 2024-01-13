The gays are swarming all over ‘The Beekeeper’ hottie Josh Hutcherson

Jason Statham gets top billing in the new action film The Beekeeper, now in theaters, but you can be sure that droves of moviegoers are buying tickets to see costar Josh Hutcherson.

In the film, Hutcherson plays Derek Danforth, a crypto investor who has a sinister side project: stealing life savings from the elderly. “He wants something that’s his dirty little secret, that no one else can touch,” the actor explained in a behind-the-scenes interview.

(We have a hunch that Hutcherson’s countless admirers would love to be his dirty little secret.)

A former child star known for his roles in the 2000s films Bridge to Terabithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth, Hutcherson hit it big in the 2010s, especially when he landed the part of Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games trilogy.

Around the same time, the strapping young man proved himself to be an LGBTQ ally, throwing his support behind the Straight But Not Narrow campaign.

“I would probably list myself as mostly straight,” he told Out in 2013.

“Maybe I could say right now I’m 100% straight. But who knows? In a f*cking year, I could meet a guy and be like, Whoa, I’m attracted to this person. I’ve met guys all the time that I’m like, Damn, that’s a good-looking guy, you know? I’ve never been, like, Oh, I want to kiss that guy. I really love women. But I think defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded.”

Since then, Hutcherson (and a very large prosthetic appearance) starred in the Hulu comedy series Future Man, and he headlined last year’s box-office hit Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Internet users, meanwhile, have been salivating over any and all sightings of Hutcherson, even—*checks notes*—volunteering to be his bowling ball? A recent Josh Hutcherson meme had everyone whistling, in fact.

As you’ll see below, social media’s thirst for the 31-year-old knows no bounds…

I don’t want to be out of line, but I would let Josh Hutcherson slam me into oblivion???? — Esther Hectomy, PA-C, MPH (@iswearimsmart) April 1, 2019

No lie, Josh Hutcherson could get all of this. ????? he’s so fine to me — Kwisatz Haderach ???? (@TheTrellster) November 9, 2020

josh hutcherson, the man you are pic.twitter.com/U9v5QpeOWV — jamie (@jfrancewrites) November 6, 2023

Josh Hutcherson could literally tell me to stand in front of a wall while he pelts me with bread to 'prep' as Peeta and I'd hurriedly accept — Wyatt (@DorzabY) September 16, 2014

the things i would let josh hutcherson do to me, yall would have to ban me off twitter — Nico Genesis Evangelion (@ereshkxi) May 17, 2023

JOSH HUTCHERSON IS SO SWEET AND CUTE AND PURE AND I LOVE HIM — m (@icecolddaisy) February 26, 2018

id go so gay for Josh Hutcherson — Luke Brooks (@LukeBrooksrpx) May 6, 2014

josh hutcherson could so get it — Bradley ? (@bradleyberdecia) October 16, 2023

I would let Josh Hutcherson do anything to me. I would be his personal sex slave if he wanted me to do that. — lane boy slut. (@odeto_jiall) March 8, 2014

Josh Hutcherson is so cute AND he’s a short king. I’m obsessed — clay (@claybaebae_) March 13, 2023

I would let Josh Hutcherson moisten me. — Fatso Raven (@biggaygiant) September 12, 2014

realising I'm so gay for Josh Hutcherson lol — ? shark pog ? (@doremyps) May 19, 2023

Josh Hutcherson could get it all day every day any day no questions asked — Anxiety, Esq. (@AnxietyEsquire) December 1, 2013

josh hutcherson is so fine sorry u dont understand it. pic.twitter.com/Q5Q5BIWgTy — emma ?? (@star4gracie) December 30, 2023