There’s nothing hotter than understanding the term “enby”

In episode 10 of Season Two of And Just Like That…, Che Diaz finds comfort outside a comedy club, where a potential love interest affectionately refers to them as “enby.”
“There’s nothing hotter than a strong enby person…sh*t—now I’m sorry. I didn’t even ask if you were open to being called enby,” the character named Toby said.
This scene caused many reactions on X, including confusion, as many viewers had never heard of the term enby before.
Che Diaz and their often controversial role (who will likely be back when AJLT returns for a third season) isn’t the only non-binary character on television, but they have definitely brought a lot of attention to the term.
…So what is enby and why is it an important label?
The term “enby” is pronounced as “N-B” (en-bee) and is a combination of the sounds from the letters “NB,” representing “non-binary.”
Coined in 2013 by a Tumblr user named revolutionator, it serves as an inclusive term for individuals who identify as non-binary, much like the words “boys” and “girls.”
Non-binary individuals, also known as enbies, do not exclusively identify as male or female. They may experience a combination of genders, a complete absence of gender, a fusion of both, or something entirely unique. Rejecting the confines of traditional binary gender systems and labels, non-binary people express themselves in ways that feel most comfortable and authentic to them.
As a result, the term “enby” has become increasingly popular among individuals who identify as non-binary, allowing them to better express their gender identity.
In fact, according to Pew Research data from 2021, 5.1% of adults under the age of 30 identify as transgender or nonbinary.
Enby people can use any pronouns
Enby people often use gender-neutral pronouns like “they/them,” “xe/xyr,” or “ze/zir” to affirm their gender identity. But it’s important to note that not all enby individuals use gender-neutral pronouns exclusively.
Some may prefer to use a combination of gendered and gender-neutral pronouns based on their personal preferences. It is crucial to respect and honor their chosen pronouns as a way of acknowledging and validating their unique gender identity.
The nonbinary flag
The nonbinary flag, which consists of yellow, white, purple, and black stripes, was designed by Kye Rowan in 2014 and has since become an international symbol for those who identify as nonbinary or genderqueer.
- Yellow represents individuals whose gender falls outside of the traditional binary.
- White is for individuals who embrace multiple or all genders.
- Purple symbolizes those who identify with genders that combine aspects of both male and female.
- Black represents individuals who do not identify with any particular gender.
People across the LGBTQ+ community can identify as enby, and many have also adopted the nonbinary flag as a way to show solidarity and recognition with one another.
Enby is more than just a label
The term enby serves as both an identity label and an act of resistance against gender norms. As non-binary representation grows in pop culture, discussions on gender fluidity and diversity increase. Enby representation in media helps reduce stigma and encourages authenticity among non-binary individuals.
With the growing acceptance of non-binary people, the practice of separating sports competitions and awards based on binary gender categories is being questioned.
Advocates for gender-neutral categories argue for inclusivity and a fair platform across sports, movies, and music, regardless of gender identity. However, controversies arise regarding potential advantages or disadvantages, such as the debate over transgender women in women’s sports.
Be an ally rather than a bystander
While some may not be familiar with the concept of non-binary individuals or the term “enby,” their existence is. valid and has the power to significantly impact a future that values inclusivity. It’s crucial to acknowledge and respect all gender expressions in order to build a society that embraces diversity.
Let’s ensure everyone has a safe space to express themselves, regardless of gender.
10 Comments
ShaverC
This nonsense needs to stop. There is no such thing as being “non-binary”. A person might feel whatever delusion they want, but that doesn’t make it reality.
Wentz
“Tell me you don’t understand Gender without telling me you don’t understand Gender”
KissBananaPeels
I have to agree…the identity politics need to stop…
You are either: gay, straight, asexual, bisexual…sorry transgender is NOT a sexual identity it is a personal identity and so is non-binary…
Vince
Funny how all this comes from the usual types that you’d have figured out 100 feet down before they even approached you.
PubisHairus
Well, great! If you can have them “figured out” so easily it shouldn’t be that difficult to use their preferred pronouns.
Diplomat
Regarding pronouns: unless NBs want severe backlash, stick with pronouns other than they them.
FreddieW
“They may experience a combination of genders, a complete absence of gender, a fusion of both, or something entirely unique.”
Give me an example of something entirely unique. Is it gross or terrifying or just delusional?
S.anderson
I think they mean such as cloaca and ovipositors.
S.anderson
“Non-binary individuals, also known as enbies, do not exclusively identify as male or female.” Well, they’re one or the other, because those are the two Sexes. One cannot identify as having or lacking organs. Though I’m sure it would be possible to not exclusively identify as boy, man, girl or woman which are Gender Identities. Sex is biological fact and Gender Identities are constructions which can exist in many forms.
Also, I find it IRONIC how we get a full breakdown of the “meanings” of the colors in the Nonbinary Flag, when the Rainbow Pride Flag’s universal colors get studiously ignored so that it can be attacked for being “non-inclusive” of Transgenders Nonbinary and Blacks.
Jack
I hate to say this, but after reading this article I understand why so many conservatives mock gender identity. Breaking it down to this level of division (specific colors for gender combos?) just adds fuel to doubt of the sincerity of the gender identity discussion. I am not telling anyone to stop being themselves in any way. It’s just getting very complicated to be an ally here.