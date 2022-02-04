Sara Ramirez on the response to Che Diaz: “I have to protect my own mental health”

“I’m very aware of the hate that exists online. But I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created.

We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.

I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal [to the backlash]; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human. And maybe just a little reminder that no one’s perfect.”Sara Ramirez speaking to the New York Times about playing one of the most divisive characters in television history, Che Diaz.