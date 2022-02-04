Sara Ramirez on the response to Che Diaz: “I have to protect my own mental health”

“I’m very aware of the hate that exists online. But I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created.
We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.
I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal [to the backlash]; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human. And maybe just a little reminder that no one’s perfect.”Sara Ramirez speaking to the New York Times about playing one of the most divisive characters in television history, Che Diaz.
6 Comments
James Hart
“And Just Like That” stinks, and so does this character. Kim Cattrall is lucky she took a pass on this wreck.
Bonerboy
Sorry. I loved this show and I loved Che Diaz. And I love Sara Ramirez (the original Lady of the Lake in “Spamelot” on Broadway, the utter (if satirical) representation of Classic Woman Beauty. How is THAT for versatility?)
satxsaturnalian
“We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval.”
Except they are here for our approval. Isn’t that how tv ratings work?
SamB
If she’s going to have a mental breakdown because of some bad reviews she really needs to get out of showbiz.
Cam
What a surprise, the right wing troll that always defends anti-LGBTQ bigots who attack the community has something negative to say about an out of the closet celeb.
Your trolling at this point has gotten so boring and predictable it’s just sad.
LumpyPillows
Its like people have lost track of what’s real and what’s fiction. It’s a TV show with a story arc. I’m confident none of these characters end up where they started. I’m curious how they will deal with all this new social mish mash we have going on. I’m certain some people won’t like it. I’m also sure that is part of the point.
As far as being on a crusade for Kim Cattrall, I just don’t get it. The show would be better with Samantha, I think that is the only thing we all would agree on. Its the role that made Kim a star, which is a point that Kim seems to be very ungracious or realistic about. I wish my life were so easy.