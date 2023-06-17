Thirsty fans describe all the things they’d let Chris Hemsworth do to them

v

Chris Hemsworth fans have likely cleared their schedules this weekend for the release of Netflix’s Extraction 2, a follow-up to 2020’s Extraction.

In the sequel, Hemsworth returns as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

“Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”

And we’re sure Hemsworth’s many admirers want him to use his “skills” on them!

Of course, there’s no evidence that the 39-year-old plays for our team—aside from the power-bottom energy he exuded while puckering up with a very lucky quokka a few years ago. (At least he’s an ally, having urged his fellow Australians to vote in favor of same-sex marriage in 2017.)

Nevertheless, fans of varying genders and sexualities have been drooling over Hemsworth for years, especially after that incredible display of skin in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Take the thirst tweets below—in which Twitter users explain, in NSFW detail, what exactly they’d let Hemsworth and his Marvel-ous muscles do to them.

I would let Chris Hemsworth fold me like a lawn chair, send tweet. pic.twitter.com/kTTmhMNw0a — Eamon Fossi (@HeadPsychicSBPD) June 2, 2021

I would let Chris Hemsworth demolish me — BurryNews Burner (@burrynewsburner) April 6, 2023

I would let Chris Hemsworth crack me like a glowstick — weird bean (@alices_waffle) August 17, 2022

I would let Chris Hemsworth dry hump my entire body — Bec? (@becbrightx) November 17, 2013

I would let Chris Hemsworth wear me like a glove! pic.twitter.com/xByhgWZaJr — Andrew // (@And92rew) November 11, 2017

I’ve said it a lot but I’ll say it again. I’d let Chris Hemsworth touch it. — Mike….? (@miketheseximexi) October 18, 2018

I won't say which side of the spectrum I woke up in today but i will say I'd let Chris Hemsworth re-arrange my pelvis — Benhamin Maghee (@BenjaminMagee7) July 27, 2019

Look I’m not gay or anything but I’d let Chris Hemsworth Ragnarok my ass into oblivion — Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) December 26, 2017

i would let chris hemsworth use me as a human straw. — ethan torchio his boyfriend (REAL)?? (@silkylucifer) January 13, 2020

I'd let Chris Hemsworth go God of Thunder on my ass anytime ????? pic.twitter.com/o8IXET9iB0 — BS•Comics (@BSComix) July 24, 2016

i’m not gonna lie to u…. i would let chris hemsworth ruin my credit score and public reputation — ?fawurk? (@peterparkleys) November 5, 2019

I’d let chris hemsworth knock me tf out with his sweaty planet sized biceps ? — Jeth ? (@Jethnico468) December 24, 2019

i would let chris hemsworth rearrange my insides — s (@theerih) September 29, 2019

I don’t mean to be graphic but I would let Chris Hemsworth CRUSH my face with his ass pic.twitter.com/6kwEES8jvs — james ???? (@jamesgallobae) May 5, 2019

God I’d let Chris Hemsworth rip me half any day of the week — it’s brittany bitch (@CoggieB) April 30, 2019

I would let Chris Hemsworth run me over with a car, back up, & then run me over again. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 16, 2019

Me at 14 watching the Avengers: Hey, I'm not gay, but from an objective standpoint, Chris Hemsworth is pretty attractive. From an objective view. Not gay though. Me now watching Thor Ragnarok: If he wanted to I'd let Chris Hemsworth raw me — Sandal Seller (@y0o0mii) August 15, 2018

Bro, Chris Hemsworth could fully ruin my entire life and I’d thank him — megs? (@megannpaigeex) November 20, 2022

I’d let Chris Hemsworth murder my family for a little cuddle on the DL….. I love my family but I’ve gotta start thinking about MY needs! @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/T20B33Q0Po — Daniel R. Fox (@DanielPantss) November 25, 2020

i’d let chris hemsworth pound me until i’m screaming but you didn’t see me tweet this… — – ? ?emma mae ? ?- (@GOTHICBUCKY) October 13, 2019

I’d let Chris Hemsworth have a go. A ring for a ring….? — Adam New (@AdamNew85) April 17, 2020

chris hemsworth could have it his way with me. burger king style — j money (@jordanlathamxo) September 8, 2022

I’d let Chris Hemsworth fold me into a ball and slam me through a basketball hoop — Mandy? (@mendeee_) April 25, 2020

Ngl I REALLY enjoyed Thor: LaT. I would rewatch it, and I haven't rewatched ANY of the Thor movies even though I'd let Chris Hemsworth treat me like his personal fleshli- — The Worthy Loki (@Jhintimate_Loki) August 2, 2022

Chris Hemsworth could use his muscles to crush any part of my body and I would thank him. Happy Pride month homos ??? pic.twitter.com/nHSfQAXNXQ — XoXo Gossip Gay (@gay_rhony) June 20, 2022

Watch the trailer for Extraction 2 below: