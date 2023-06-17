pick of the twitter

Thirsty fans describe all the things they’d let Chris Hemsworth do to them

By

vChris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth fans have likely cleared their schedules this weekend for the release of Netflix’s Extraction 2, a follow-up to 2020’s Extraction.

In the sequel, Hemsworth returns as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

“Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”

And we’re sure Hemsworth’s many admirers want him to use his “skills” on them!

Of course, there’s no evidence that the 39-year-old plays for our team—aside from the power-bottom energy he exuded while puckering up with a very lucky quokka a few years ago. (At least he’s an ally, having urged his fellow Australians to vote in favor of same-sex marriage in 2017.)

Nevertheless, fans of varying genders and sexualities have been drooling over Hemsworth for years, especially after that incredible display of skin in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Take the thirst tweets below—in which Twitter users explain, in NSFW detail, what exactly they’d let Hemsworth and his Marvel-ous muscles do to them.

Watch the trailer for Extraction 2 below:

 