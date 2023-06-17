Thirsty fans describe all the things they’d let Chris Hemsworth do to them

v
Chris Hemsworth fans have likely cleared their schedules this weekend for the release of Netflix’s Extraction 2, a follow-up to 2020’s Extraction.
In the sequel, Hemsworth returns as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.
“Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.”
And we’re sure Hemsworth’s many admirers want him to use his “skills” on them!
Of course, there’s no evidence that the 39-year-old plays for our team—aside from the power-bottom energy he exuded while puckering up with a very lucky quokka a few years ago. (At least he’s an ally, having urged his fellow Australians to vote in favor of same-sex marriage in 2017.)
Nevertheless, fans of varying genders and sexualities have been drooling over Hemsworth for years, especially after that incredible display of skin in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Take the thirst tweets below—in which Twitter users explain, in NSFW detail, what exactly they’d let Hemsworth and his Marvel-ous muscles do to them.
I would let Chris Hemsworth fold me like a lawn chair, send tweet. pic.twitter.com/kTTmhMNw0a
— Eamon Fossi (@HeadPsychicSBPD) June 2, 2021
I would let Chris Hemsworth demolish me
— BurryNews Burner (@burrynewsburner) April 6, 2023
I would let Chris Hemsworth crack me like a glowstick
— weird bean (@alices_waffle) August 17, 2022
I would let Chris Hemsworth dry hump my entire body
— Bec? (@becbrightx) November 17, 2013
I would let Chris Hemsworth wear me like a glove! pic.twitter.com/xByhgWZaJr
— Andrew // (@And92rew) November 11, 2017
I’ve said it a lot but I’ll say it again. I’d let Chris Hemsworth touch it.
— Mike….? (@miketheseximexi) October 18, 2018
I won't say which side of the spectrum I woke up in today but i will say I'd let Chris Hemsworth re-arrange my pelvis
— Benhamin Maghee (@BenjaminMagee7) July 27, 2019
Look I’m not gay or anything but I’d let Chris Hemsworth Ragnarok my ass into oblivion
— Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) December 26, 2017
i would let chris hemsworth use me as a human straw.
— ethan torchio his boyfriend (REAL)?? (@silkylucifer) January 13, 2020
I'd let Chris Hemsworth go God of Thunder on my ass anytime ????? pic.twitter.com/o8IXET9iB0
— BS•Comics (@BSComix) July 24, 2016
i’m not gonna lie to u…. i would let chris hemsworth ruin my credit score and public reputation
— ?fawurk? (@peterparkleys) November 5, 2019
I’d let chris hemsworth knock me tf out with his sweaty planet sized biceps ?
— Jeth ? (@Jethnico468) December 24, 2019
i would let chris hemsworth rearrange my insides
— s (@theerih) September 29, 2019
I don’t mean to be graphic but I would let Chris Hemsworth CRUSH my face with his ass pic.twitter.com/6kwEES8jvs
— james ???? (@jamesgallobae) May 5, 2019
God I’d let Chris Hemsworth rip me half any day of the week
— it’s brittany bitch (@CoggieB) April 30, 2019
I would let Chris Hemsworth run me over with a car, back up, & then run me over again.
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 16, 2019
Me at 14 watching the Avengers: Hey, I'm not gay, but from an objective standpoint, Chris Hemsworth is pretty attractive. From an objective view. Not gay though.
Me now watching Thor Ragnarok: If he wanted to I'd let Chris Hemsworth raw me
— Sandal Seller (@y0o0mii) August 15, 2018
Bro, Chris Hemsworth could fully ruin my entire life and I’d thank him
— megs? (@megannpaigeex) November 20, 2022
I’d let Chris Hemsworth murder my family for a little cuddle on the DL….. I love my family but I’ve gotta start thinking about MY needs! @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/T20B33Q0Po
— Daniel R. Fox (@DanielPantss) November 25, 2020
i’d let chris hemsworth pound me until i’m screaming but you didn’t see me tweet this…
— – ? ?emma mae ? ?- (@GOTHICBUCKY) October 13, 2019
I’d let Chris Hemsworth have a go. A ring for a ring….?
— Adam New (@AdamNew85) April 17, 2020
chris hemsworth could have it his way with me. burger king style
— j money (@jordanlathamxo) September 8, 2022
I’d let Chris Hemsworth fold me into a ball and slam me through a basketball hoop
— Mandy? (@mendeee_) April 25, 2020
Ngl I REALLY enjoyed Thor: LaT. I would rewatch it, and I haven't rewatched ANY of the Thor movies even though I'd let Chris Hemsworth treat me like his personal fleshli-
— The Worthy Loki (@Jhintimate_Loki) August 2, 2022
Chris Hemsworth could use his muscles to crush any part of my body and I would thank him. Happy Pride month homos ??? pic.twitter.com/nHSfQAXNXQ
— XoXo Gossip Gay (@gay_rhony) June 20, 2022
Watch the trailer for Extraction 2 below:
Louis
Chris Hemsworth. Good looking man. Well, I think it’s obvious, I would let him…
…tell me what would make his day better. Whether that be help arranging a party for his wife or children, whether it be shortening our time together so he can continue learning his next script, or whether it be to acknowledge I have no right to want/expect anything from a man who does not know of my existence.