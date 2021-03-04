tool time

Tim Allen says he “liked” how Trump “pissed people off” and thought it was “fun” to watch

By

Sit-com star Tim Allen reminded everyone this week that he’s an asshole in an appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

During the hour-long interview, Allen talked about the delight he took in watching Donald Trump destroy the country.

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen said. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

That’s right, folx. Tim Allen “liked” all the horrible things Trump did as president–the division he created, the chaos, and the hate–and thought it was “fun” to sit back and watch from a far.

Asked whether he views himself as an “old school conservative” as opposed to the “right-wing whack job,” Allen, who once compared being a Republican in Hollywood to 1930s Germany, said he’s always been a “fiscal, conservative person” and that he’s less concerned about telling people how they should live their lives.

“What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.'”

Except for all those times he spouted his political beliefs in interviews, or the time he lent his star power to Trump’s inauguration, or the time he urged people to vote for GOP Senate candidate John James in a campaign video.

