About those times Tom Daley’s trunks slipped off on live TV…

“Basically the trunks just need to have a drawstring so they don’t fall off first of all. At 35mph they’ll come off, and if you don’t tie them up, they’re off, down by your ankles.

At a competition, yeah, my bum’s been on the big screen. But it’s like one of those things that happens and they don’t show it on the replay, but still.”

What’s that like from his perspective? Earlier this month he said:

“You have these body issues as an athlete. Lots of people would look at athletes and be like: ‘What are you talking about? You’re an athlete, you’re in shape, you have nothing to worry about’.

But especially as a diver, you’re up on the diving board and you’re so naked, so visible, so it’s quite hard to be content with your body, because you always want to be better.”— Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley speaking on the Table Manners podcast about the hazards of high-stakes competition diving.