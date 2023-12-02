Tom Daley’s tats, Ronnie Woo’s lunch, & Nick Walker’s wood

This week Gavin Newson mopped the floor with Ron DeSantis, George Santos showed off his husband before getting expelled, and a hot streaker terrorized The Happiest Place On Earth. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Prince Royce checked himself out.
Ronnie Woo flashed a smile.
Bryce Willard Smithe found a mirror.
Matt Lister stepped into the shadows.
Yona Knight-Wisdom got his groove back.
Regé-Jean Page took a dip.
Luis Sandoval surveyed the beach.
Heath Thorpe hit the gym.
Nick Walker chopped wood.
Tom Daley flexed.
Luke Evans cooled his eyes.
Carlos Alcaraz greeted his fans.
John Arthur Hill snapped a selfie.
Eric Radford embraced “zaddy” status.
Keiynan Lonsdale popped a squat.
Josh Mair cleared his camera roll.
Matty Carrington stripped down.
Uli Latukefu landed the cover of Men’s Health.
Johnny Massaro held his jacket.
And Don Lemon stayed in St. Barts.
Related:
Zac Efron & his ‘Iron Claw’ co-stars shaved their (entire) bodies together and “it was incredible”
Nothing better to bring your buff male cast closer together than a group shave, eh?