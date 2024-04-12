Tom Goss & Meatball have a problem, Michael Medrano pops off, Wils’ touching send-off

Spring is whizzing by and summer is right around the corner, and this week’s roundup of the latest new queer music is prepping us for some sun-kissed nights with a mix of huge pop hits and introspective, feel-good ballads. It’s a balance, right?

Get ready to dive into this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Not My Problem” by Tom Goss feat. Meatball

Tom Goss is blending humor and pop/rock sensibility on “Not My Problem,” a track that dives into the singer’s real-life experiences with a deceptive ex-partner. With drag queen Meatball starring as an overly amorous prison guard, the clip turns visitation hours into a camp-filled, playful moment behind bars that is a must-watch for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

“Illusion” by Dua Lipa

Third time’s a charm, right? Dua Lipa has dropped “Illusion”, the third single previewing her upcoming album Radical Optimism, dropping May 3rd. Though sonically it may leave you in a trance, this song makes it clear that Dua knows how to make a splash in pop music. With an epic music video shot in the same location as Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Slow” clip and featuring plenty of nautically dressed male dancers, Lipa is well aware of her target audience, and with this pool party anthem, she may have just delivered the song of the summer.

“KISS KISS BANG BANG” by Michael Medrano

Michael Medrano is popping off on his new single “KISS KISS BANG BANG”, a lethal europop banger that continues Medrano’s reign as queer pop’s sexiest savant. If this release is anything to go by, with its sleek precision and infectious beat, the follow-up to Medrano’s 2023 album LoveSexDrugs is poised to serve more high-caliber pop music to soundtrack your summer and beyond.

“Got Me Tonight” by Dylan Harrison

Dylan Harrison is breaking the ice on his debut single “Got Me Tonight”, a seductive, funky pop number flushed with dance floor allure. “I don’t need this tonight / But I’m drawn to the sex in your eyes” Harrison sings, showcasing the song’s sultry push and pull fit for any hazy night out. It’s an impressive play in the indie pop space, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the cards Dylan will deal.

“He’s Dancing So Well (I’m Better) by Asbjørn

Danish pop rebel Asbjørn is getting competitive with latest single “He’s Dancing So Well (I’m Better),” offering a glimpse into this nordic queer artist’s upcoming fourth album. Laced with euphoric, “sad boy” vibes and minimalistic production, it’s an enticing offering from an artist whose region is known for producing pop perfection, and this track is no exception.

“Dancing Lights” by Wils

Singaporean pop sensation Wils has unveiled his final single “Dancing Lights,” a nostalgic yet empowering track that serves as this resilient artist’s swan song. The song symbolizes Wils’ journey in the music industry, following his tumultuous path from global admiration, coming out, being dropped by his label, to relocating to Los Angeles and releasing his 2020 album Don’t Leave Too Soon, centered around his experiences navigating the world as an out gay man. Though it may be bittersweet, Wils is not just closing a chapter, he’s turning a new page in his life with a touching send-off.

“Cherry On Top” by Ben Platt

Ben Platt is in a sweet state of mind on “Cherry On Top,” a guitar-driven tune where Platt’s soaring vocals encapsulates the joy around a flavorful romance. The song is a glimpse into his introspective album, Honeymind, set for release on May 31, and heralds the arrival of The Honeymind Tour across North America, featuring the lovely Brandy Clark.