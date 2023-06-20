Tom of Finland artwork recreated with cats and dogs by pet care brand

(Photo: Musti Group)

Tom of Finland’s iconic artwork is instantly recognizable to many of his fans. However, peer closer at these images and you’ll quickly realize that rather than muscle-bound hunks, they feature dogs and cats.

They’re the creation of a Finnish pet care company, which wanted to mark Helsinki Pride in the country.

Musti Group has created three pieces of Tom-inspired artwork and is plastering them around Helsinki on advertising space for Pride Week (June 26th-July 2nd) in the city.

Musti Group sought permission from the official Tom of Finland Foundation, based in California, for the campaign.

“Instead of just drawing inspiration from the art of Tom, we felt it was important to get an official seal of approval from the Tom of Finland Foundation. This way our pet versions become a small part of the Tom family, and we get to show our support to the legacy of this great artist and the foundation that looks after it”, said Eveliina Rantahalvari, Marketing Manager of Musti Group, in a statement.

Who was Tom of Finland?

Tom of Finland is one of the 20th century’s most revered gay artists. Born Touko Laaksonen on May 8, 1920, he grew up in the Finnish town of Kaarina, near Turku.

For many decades, Laaksonen churned out his highly-charged, erotic artwork anonymously, using just his ‘Tom of Finland’ moniker. There was a tremendous stigma around homosexuality at the time. Fortunately, times have changed. In recent years, Laaksonen’s home country has increasingly celebrated one of its most famous sons.

In a belated nod of recognition, in 2014, the Finnish Postal Service produced a set of stamps featuring his drawings. It went on to be the country’s biggest-selling set of stamps ever.

Tom of Finland stamps

Laaksonen began drawing erotic drawings of men in his late teens, before being conscripted into the army to fight in World War II. He says his experiences with other men at the time led to him developing a fetish for uniforms.

Under his pen name, he continued to draw erotic art, developing a stylized aesthetic: detailed drawings of men in leather and uniforms, often with hyper-exaggerated muscles and genitals. He specialized in bikers, laborers, sailors, and soldiers.

His work first reached a wider audience when he sent it in 1957 to the US magazine Physique Pictorial.

A detail from an image from ‘The Sailor and the Cyclist’, courtesy Tom of Finland Foundation

Laaksonen’s erotic art immediately found a following. People not only loved his photorealistic approach, but also the fact his work showed guys unapologetically and shamelessly enjoying sex with one another. His men were often shown smiling and staring lustily at one another: a sexy, liberating utopian fantasy that most gay men could only dream about in real life.

Laaksonen died of an emphysema-induced stroke in 1991, aged 71.