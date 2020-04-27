Trans men strip to their underwear in fun, viral video

If you’ve been on Instagram or Tik Tok in recent weeks, you’ll probably have come across a #DontRushChallenge video. A similar montage featuring trans men has now gone viral, prompting thousands of likes and comments.

The craze started when women began posting videos to the tune of the song “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One. In the first part of the video, they show themselves without make-up. They then tap the camera with a makeup brush and reveal themselves transformed and made-over.

There are now thousands of similar clips online (including one by cast members of Orange Is The New Black), prompting a group of transmasculine guys to make their version last week.

The video was put together by Instagram user Lucas Elliot (@cooltransluke). He said he and seven other trans men who participated in a recent fashion show for an underwear brand decided to create their contribution to the genre.

“Got together (digitally) with the FTM boys who walked in NYFW for MarcoMarco and made our version of this silly little Don’t Rush challenge. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did filming it.”

The video prompted hundreds of comments and has been shared by the other models featured.

The montage uses the song “Aura”, recorded by one of the models – singer Jaimie Wilson (@tboy61915). His resharing of the video has prompted over 17,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments – the vast majority of which were full of praise and approval.

“This reassured me quite a bit,” said one follower. “I’m just starting my transition and though I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I still have a lot of insecurities induced by my gender dysphoria. It’s really cool to see all these guys looking great af, and knowing that they were exactly where I am now. It shows me that I can be exactly where they are in the future, through hard work, determination and self-respect.”

The popularity of the #DontRush challenge is inevitably partly because so many of us are currently living in lockdown and are seeking interesting challenges to help pass the time.

Wilson told Queerty, “Lockdown has been crazy BUT I’ve been making song after song. I just debuted my first duo project called Love Park with my girlfriend @iamjessenia, and Instagram influencer as well. The song is called “Four Walls” and it’s about being stuck inside with the one you love!”

