Travis Kelce makes no apologies for having a dad-bod & neither should you!

Travis Kelce is celebrating his third Super Bowl win and jet-setting around the world with his girlfriend, who just happens to be the most famous pop star on Earth.

But even an NFL superstar isn’t immune to bodily scrutiny.

Photos emerged last week of Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoying a PDA-filled beach day in the Bahamas, fresh off the final leg of Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. They looked like a happy couple: cuddling in the sand, kissing in the ocean, enjoying tropical drinks.

But for some, Kelce appeared a little too relaxed.

Dressed in patterned blue swim trunks, the nine-time Pro Bowler was showing off his burly chest for the all of the paparazzi to see. Trolls on social media proceeded to judge his looks, and came to the conclusion that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end looks a little heavier than six weeks ago, when he was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The phrase “dad bod” was thrown around more than a few times.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the beach. Vacationing in the Bahamas! pic.twitter.com/I28S7660oD — ? (@LassoBlvd) March 26, 2024

Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce fueron vistos juntos en la playa en Bahamas.



“I just wanna be drinking on the beach with you all over me” ?? pic.twitter.com/zWSKIKtCKD — Taylor Swift Uruguay ?? (@TaylorSwiftUy) March 25, 2024

After roughly one week of silence, Kelce responded Wednesday to his critics on his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his older brother, Jason.

His retort to the body-shamers, you ask?

“You’re right!”

While discussing his beer drinking prowess, PEOPLE‘s sexiest male athlete joked he’s now in the same weight class as Jason, who played offensive line for 12 seasons before retiring earlier this month.

Jason claimed he can drink more than his younger bro, which Travis refuted.

“You’re already down to 260… we’re in the same weight class now,” he said.

After Jason clarified that he actually weighs around 280 pounds, Travis repeated himself.

“283? Alright. Still, it’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now!,” he said, prompting both jocks to burst out in laughter.

(Before we go further, it’s worth noting that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the guest who ignited the debate. And for what it’s worth, he would be one of our choices for sexiest male athlete…)

Before Jason hung up his cleats, his playing weight was 295 pounds. Travis, meanwhile, was listed at 250 pounds last season.

The brothers continued to debate who would win a drinking contest between them.

“You’re more ingrained. You’ve been drinking more than I have recently,” said Jason.

While that might be true now, there’s little doubt that Jason was pounding brews at a greater frequency than Travis during the NFL playoffs. With the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated, Jason traveled to all of Travis’ games.

His beer guzzling skills, and dad bod, were on full display. And man, the gays were thirsty!

I would let this man crush me into full-body compartment syndrome ? https://t.co/XTyUjyFaQz — ??Nicholasvanj?? (@Nicholasvanj) January 22, 2024

Speaking of thirst, it’s apparent that T-Swift is enamored with her man, regardless of his offseason physique. They’ve also recently been spotted in Australia and at an exclusive lunch spot high in the hills of Malibu, Calif.

During their SoCal sojourn, they also snuck in workouts at Dogpound, a celebrity-loved gym that Swift often frequents. The “Cruel Summer” singer revealed in December she ran on the treadmill every day for six months while singing her nearly four-hour set list to prepare for the Eras Tour.

There are probably few pro athletes who could keep up with that regimen, regardless of their offseason shape. We wouldn’t blame Travis if he didn’t even try.