Trump admin. kills LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections on his way out the door

With the nation poised to give Donald Trump the old heave-ho from the White House–one way or another–the Trump administration has issued a new, 11th-hour declaration stripping LGBTQ people of non-discrimination protections.
Reporter Dan Avery (formerly of Queerty) writes for NBC News that the Department of Health and Human Services issued a new rule on Tuesday that will allow for social service providers to discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The rule will have far-reaching consequences, affecting anything from adoption services to housing services to elder care.
“Even as Trump administration officials abandon ship, HHS has announced yet another dangerous rule that invites discrimination against the very people federal grant programs are meant to help,” said Sasha Buchert, senior attorney for the LGBTQ civil rights group Lambda Legal.
The 77-page release issued by HHS does away with Obama-instituted rules, claiming that prohibiting discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The new rules go into effect on February 11, and will likely first disrupt child welfare organizations. The issue is significant, as the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, now before the Supreme Court, deals with the issue of whether private institutions can discriminate against LGBTQ people and still receive public funds.
With Joe Biden ready to step into the Oval Office later this month, the likelihood of a stay or reversal of the rule is high; Biden has made support of queer rights a cornerstone of his platform. Nevertheless, the move further cements Donald Trump’s place as the most anti-LGBTQ president in United States history. Trump campaigned on a platform to reinstate “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and ban marriage equality in 2020. While in office, he attempted to strip transgender people of the right to healthcare and ban them from serving in the military. He also took steps to hurt LGBTQ rights on an international scale, banned the Pride flag from flying at US Embassies, and appointed a number of ardent anti-gay judges to the bench, including to the Supreme Court.
2 Comments
Mister P
Once again he is appealing only to the base. He doesn’t care about anyone other than himself and the base is all he has left.
WSnyder
Waiting for the Trolls to arrive and lie to us about how Trump has been ‘the Best President’ for the LGBTQ Community…Ever.
NOT.
Watching as the House is about 2 hours away from voting for Trump’s Second Impeachment. Enjoying that my belief of the past 4 years that he will be called ‘The Worst President in the History of the United States’ becomes not just a self-belief but a Historical FACT.
As his Presidency implodes, now I’m watching as his Empire does too, going down like the Titanic. The GOP is all but done with him, they recognize he’s now a major liability. He’s losing business as Banks and entities his business has contracts with are fleeing…in droves. Very shortly no one will want his name on a building they’re in or considering to be in. His Golf clubs will lose memberships as he becomes persona no gratia. And the ONLY people who will still love him can’t afford his sh*t anyway, so he’s gonna learn that ‘Core’ group of people he’s been baiting for years are too poor to make-up for his business losses.
Gonna be eating a lot of Popcorn watching the Trumptanic go down.