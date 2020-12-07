Trump supporters destroy mysterious monolith…because it’s gay?

As mysterious “alien” monoliths continue to appear the world over, an even more bizarre related story has emerged: a group of Trump supporters in California have vandalized and removed one of the monoliths, calling it “gay.”

The monolith in question appeared on December 2 in Atascadero, California, a city equidistant between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Trump supporters live-streamed their abduction of the strange sculpture the following day. The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports that a group of young men traveled to Atascadero to “tell the alien overlords they are not welcome” by stealing the monolith.

“We’re going on a 500-mile roundtrip to steal a f-cking monolith,” one camouflage-clad man says in the video. “That’s how much we love Jesus Christ.” Another adds the group was acting “on direct orders of QAnon and President Trump himself.”

Sure, Jan.

The five-hour video also contains lots of racist and homophobic slurs, and culminates in the men donning night vision goggles to tear down the structure. The men then replace the monolith with a cross, quipping “F*ck this gay-*ss monolith.” The video has since been deleted, though snippets remain on a Twitter account belonging to user Culture War Criminal.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno denounced the vandalism of the monolith and the men who removed it. “We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith,” Moreno said in a news release. “The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”

The stolen monolith has yet to be located. Police have launched an in investigation into the whereabouts of the monolith, and have not yet identified any suspects in the video. The creators of the monolith–as well as the identical monoliths placed around the world–have not yet come forward either.