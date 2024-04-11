sweating it out

Turns out Lenny Kravitz is a dom leather muscle daddy in the gym too

By
Lenny Kravitz

Rocker Lenny Kravitz went viral this week with a social media post showing him working out at the gym.

The fact that Kravitz, at 59, appears to be defying his age has been commented on before. He still boasts an incredible physique, as demonstrated in several recent social media shares.

It’s no surprise he works out with a trainer to stay in shape. However, what has surprised some people is his workout attire. He’s filmed himself pumping iron while wearing leather pants, boots, a mesh tank top, and shades.

In an accompanying caption, Kravitz said, “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Related:

Lenny Kravitz opens up about his relationship with gay men during the early days of his career

59-year-old rock god Lenny Kravitz has a long history with members of the gay community.

Kravitz’s post has had over 40,000 likes and prompted thousands of comments. One person joked that he had been called up by Beyoncé to work on Renaissance Act III (rumored to be a rock album).

Others were just obsessed with his gym wear.

Kravitz’s video was shot at Equinox Hudson Yards gym in New York. The music accompanying the clip was “Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now”, from his 2011 album Black And White America.

Kravitz will release his new album, Blue Electric Light, in May. It’s his first in five years. His most recent single, “Human” is out now.

Before you go, check out the singer baring all in the recent video for his song, “TK421”.

Related:

Pedro Pascal’s twink struggles, Lenny Kravitz’s age-defying six-pack & Luke Evans drops trou

A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

Don't forget to share:

Discover more

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated