Turns out Lenny Kravitz is a dom leather muscle daddy in the gym too

Rocker Lenny Kravitz went viral this week with a social media post showing him working out at the gym.

The fact that Kravitz, at 59, appears to be defying his age has been commented on before. He still boasts an incredible physique, as demonstrated in several recent social media shares.

Standing in love and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/kEXA7jv0eR — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 15, 2024

It’s no surprise he works out with a trainer to stay in shape. However, what has surprised some people is his workout attire. He’s filmed himself pumping iron while wearing leather pants, boots, a mesh tank top, and shades.

Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love! pic.twitter.com/BHqQ63oNOt — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 9, 2024

In an accompanying caption, Kravitz said, “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Kravitz’s post has had over 40,000 likes and prompted thousands of comments. One person joked that he had been called up by Beyoncé to work on Renaissance Act III (rumored to be a rock album).

He must’ve just got the Act III call https://t.co/DUVx7G9eQy — leland (@bruceleland) April 9, 2024

Others were just obsessed with his gym wear.

Only Lenny can work out in leather pants and make it look good. — Tara T (@DoubleT_101) April 9, 2024

Working out in sunglasses, a mesh top, and leather pants. One of the last true rockstars — Brzy (@BrzySells) April 9, 2024

Lenny are those pants breathable 😅 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) April 9, 2024

Kravitz’s video was shot at Equinox Hudson Yards gym in New York. The music accompanying the clip was “Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now”, from his 2011 album Black And White America.

Kravitz will release his new album, Blue Electric Light, in May. It’s his first in five years. His most recent single, “Human” is out now.

Before you go, check out the singer baring all in the recent video for his song, “TK421”.