UFC fighter Marvin Vettori gets slammed hard for asking whether men can be bisexual

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori doesn’t know whether men can be bisexual.

But he thinks about it in the middle of the night!

The middleweight competitor, who calls himself the “Italian Dream,” posed the ridiculous inquiry early Tuesday morning.

I don’t think so — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 19, 2023

It didn’t take long for Vettori to receive his answer, and get mocked for his ignorance.

Good thing there’s still time left in Bisexual Awareness Week (Sept. 16-23). Vettori could use some education…

In all seriousness, bi-erasure is a real problem in the LGBTQ+ community, and society at large. A survey released this week shows 37% of Americans think bisexuality is a choice, which is really troubling!

Bisexuals aren’t an anomaly in the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, they’re the majority. Of the 7.2% of Americans who identify as LGBTQ+, 58.2% identify as bi. (One of them is UFC fighter Jeff Molina, who came out as bi this year.)

Despite those numbers, bisexual people are fighting for visibility. On average, they experience more anxiety or depression than gay or straight people.

It sounds crazy, but researchers actually spent 20 years looking into whether men can be bi, only to find out…they can!

“The current study found very strong and consistent evidence that bisexual men do in fact tend to have bisexual arousal patterns,” said psychology professor J. Michael Bailey, who authored the study.

Bailey and his colleagues came to their conclusion after poring over research collected between 2000 and 2019 in the United States, Canada, and the U.K.

But if Vettori and other skeptics don’t want to consult scientific studies, they can just turn on their TVs! We’ve declared 2023 to be the year of the bisexual man, with some of the biggest mainstream LGBTQ+ series and movies centered around male bisexual leads.

The dreamy Taylor Zakhar Perez plays the president’s bi son, Alex Claremont-Diaz, in Red, White and Royal Blue.

For the teens, Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor is bisexual, and his character, rugby player and sweetheart Nick Nelson, comes out as bi on the show.

i’m bi, actually, and so what? pic.twitter.com/NeMHyyiK1c — out of context heartstopper (@oocheartstopper) August 3, 2023

In addition, the music stars Lauv and Diplo didn’t explicitly come out as bi; but they did talk about their attractions to men.

“When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men,” Lauv wrote in a TikTok. “I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay but I’m not gay.

Diplo offered a similar admission on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast. “I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” he said. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

It appears as if Vettori lives under a cultural rock; but then again, it’s been a rough stretch for him. He’s coming off an unanimous decision loss at UFC Vegas 75 in July, and has dropped three of his last five fights.

And this week, he just took another L.

