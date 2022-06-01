USPS kicks off Pride month with a Nancy Reagan commemorative stamp and the gays are NOT having it

The kick-off to Pride month always has a few fun announcements; this year we got things like the renewal of Our Flag Means Death, Red White & Royal Blue casting news, etc. However, one announcement today out of the White House has left the queer community in an uproar.

Announced on the first day of Pride month, First Lady Jill Biden is set to join Louis DeJoy in unveiling a new stamp from the US Postal Service on Monday in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan. You know, the First Lady who directly contributed to the death of thousands of queer people throughout the AIDS crisis alongside her husband? The very same!

Understandably, the gays (and really anyone with critical thinking skills and a heart) are a little miffed.

Honoring Nancy Reagan?? During Pride Month???? Oh baby not my gay ass https://t.co/lneR3TCbLf — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) June 1, 2022

THIS is what the White House announces for Pride? https://t.co/4IpNWZDLDN — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) June 1, 2022

To kick off Pride Month, the Biden White House is announcing a stamp celebrating Nancy Reagan, who along with her husband oversaw negligence, indifference and mass death of gay men during the AIDS crisis. https://t.co/3IsK4o2cpw pic.twitter.com/Ka7nirOiKN — Alexander (@purplechrain) June 1, 2022

the fucking nancy reagan stamp thing on the first of june is just. cackling over it. remembering when hillary in 2016 praised nancy reagan for “very effective, low key” advocacy on aids and had to apologize/said she misspoke — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) June 1, 2022

Republicans: We’re actively trying to end democracy. Democrats: We put Nancy Reagan on a stamp during pride!!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/aVFS2sqiId — Max Berger (@maxberger) June 1, 2022

announcing a nancy reagan stamp on the first day of pride month is sick lmao. like it’s not funny but everything is so fucked up where you’re just deliriously laughing and losing it — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) June 1, 2022

when nancy reagan’s friend rock hudson was dying from aids in paris, he asked her to pull some strings to get him admitted to a french hospital that could help him. because it was a priority for the reagan admin to not even mention the illness, she declined. https://t.co/UgFFaxMpWD — mark (@kept_simple) June 1, 2022

Biden Administration: We should honor someone with a new stamp. Let’s do it during Pride Month, too. Who should it be?https://t.co/jjXj7I5T8n — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 1, 2022

To announce this on the first day of Pride is a slap in the face to everyone we lost, and to everyone who still mourns them, while that vile garbage woman was in the White House. Forever fuck Nancy Reagan. And forever fuck this announcement. https://t.co/h2Gjwfm0Qv — Mike Monteiro🌹 (@monteiro) June 1, 2022

I am so fucking done. Have fun honoring the AIDS denier with the man who fucked up the post office so badly to help Trump win the election that my dad still can’t get a birthday card sent to his grandchildren out of his local post office in purple PA. https://t.co/5PdbXSNJYx — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) June 1, 2022

There’s still time to walk back this particular decision for a more appropriate time — though the most appropriate time would probably be never.