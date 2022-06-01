happy pride?

USPS kicks off Pride month with a Nancy Reagan commemorative stamp and the gays are NOT having it

The kick-off to Pride month always has a few fun announcements; this year we got things like the renewal of Our Flag Means Death, Red White & Royal Blue casting news, etc. However, one announcement today out of the White House has left the queer community in an uproar.

Announced on the first day of Pride month, First Lady Jill Biden is set to join Louis DeJoy in unveiling a new stamp from the US Postal Service on Monday in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan. You know, the First Lady who directly contributed to the death of thousands of queer people throughout the AIDS crisis alongside her husband? The very same!

Understandably, the gays (and really anyone with critical thinking skills and a heart) are a little miffed.

There’s still time to walk back this particular decision for a more appropriate time — though the most appropriate time would probably be never.