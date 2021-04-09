The walls are closing in around Matt Gaetz

Things are looking absolutely terrible for Matt Gaetz as more and more damning details about his teen sex scandal come to light.

Multiple media outlets are now reporting that he sent his buddy, accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900 via Venmo back in May 2018.

The very next morning, Greenberg used the same app to pay three young women various amounts of money that ultimately amounted to, you guessed it, $900.

The Daily Beast reports:

The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

Sooooo that’s pretty incriminating.

But it gets worse.

Because now Greenberg is said to be negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors, which would be absolutely disastrous for Gaetz as it means his old pal would be cooperating with investigators in their probe against him.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller told reporters yesterday outside the federal courthouse in Orlando.

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.

As the situation grows more dire for Gaetz, his senior staff are jumping ship.

Yahoo News reports:

Two senior Gaetz staffers have also resigned since the Justice Department investigation became public. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Devin Murphy, Gaetz’s legislative director, had stepped down. His resignation followed that of Gaetz’s former communications director, Luke Ball.

On top of that, his former advisor, Nathan Nelson, confirmed that he’s been approached by FBI agents about the embattled congressman’s alleged illegal activities.

And just to add a little insult to injury, a billboard has popped in Florida taking aim at him. It features a photo of his face along with the caption “Matt Gaetz wants to ‘date’ your child.”

The billboard is up! Please share with @mattgaetz We are https://t.co/g2orQKVoYx Shop or support. pic.twitter.com/sI6OUCQlbt — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 7, 2021

Gaetz, who, coincidentally, was the only member of the U.S. House to vote against a human trafficking bill in 2017, has maintained his innocence throughout this whole thing and claims he is the victim of a $25 million extortion plot.

