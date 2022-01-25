off key

Washed-up musician Kid Rock’s new song attacks Biden and Fauci and the reviews are exactly what you’d expect

By

Kid Rock tears into Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and Covid mitigation policies in his new, pro-Trump anthem.

“We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!” the singer shouts in the song “We the People,” released Monday.

“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” he also sings.

The chorus of the song repeats, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a phrase which became an unlikely rallying cry for some Right-wing groups last year after an NBC Sports reported said a NASCAR crowd was chanting the words in support of driver Brandon Brown. They were actually saying “F**k Joe Biden.”

Related: Kid Rock says he’s not a homophobe, even if he uses homophobic language

Elsewhere in the track, Kid Rock says, “COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.”

“Inflation’s up like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same. Not a damn thing changed,” he also observes.

In a video message to fans Monday, Kid Rock incredibly tied the song to a message against polarization.

“Well you know all the craziness going on in our world the last several years: politics and the polarization and watching where this country is headed,” he said. “Social justice—just constantly from being a Trump fan and being attacked in the media everywhere day in and day out.”

Needless to say, the response has been less than adulating: