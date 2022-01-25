Washed-up musician Kid Rock’s new song attacks Biden and Fauci and the reviews are exactly what you’d expect

Kid Rock tears into Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and Covid mitigation policies in his new, pro-Trump anthem.

“We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!” the singer shouts in the song “We the People,” released Monday.

“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” he also sings.

The chorus of the song repeats, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a phrase which became an unlikely rallying cry for some Right-wing groups last year after an NBC Sports reported said a NASCAR crowd was chanting the words in support of driver Brandon Brown. They were actually saying “F**k Joe Biden.”

Elsewhere in the track, Kid Rock says, “COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.”

“Inflation’s up like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same. Not a damn thing changed,” he also observes.

In a to fans Monday, Kid Rock incredibly tied the song to a message against polarization.

“Well you know all the craziness going on in our world the last several years: politics and the polarization and watching where this country is headed,” he said. “Social justice—just constantly from being a Trump fan and being attacked in the media everywhere day in and day out.”

Needless to say, the response has been less than adulating:

Kid Rock is the soundtrack of copper thieves. — Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) January 22, 2022

Kid Rock is the people version of an above-ground pool. — Vlad Drax (@DraxVlad) January 22, 2022

Kid Rock panders to far right conservatives because it’s all he has left. They are the only ones dumb enough to continue to support him. The guy is a poser. He don’t even know who he is anymore. First he pretended to be from the hood and now he pretends he’s from a trailer park. — Brad Betts (@870South) January 25, 2022

Me throwing every Kid Rock album I’ve owned in the trash. pic.twitter.com/bQ2VyOhG0Z — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) January 25, 2022

If your party can devolve, in 70 yrs, from Eisenhower to Nixon to Reagan to W. to Palin and then to Trump, don't act all surprised when Kid Rock shows up. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 25, 2022

As a native Michigander, I denounce Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. *I will still claim Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson and Bob Seger. — PoliticalMama (@politicalmablog) January 25, 2022

Ted Nugent

Kid Rock AKA – American Trash — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) January 25, 2022

Kid Rock just released a new "song." Great news for stupid people who are absolutely devoid of musical taste! — ? Scary Larry ? ?????? (@StompTheGOP) January 25, 2022

Not Kid Rock using the platform he acquired from appropriating Black culture under the facade of being "trailer trash" from Michigan, despite in reality having a wealthy family, to make music for racist pigs. — Carl Szugye (@Whomidifier) January 25, 2022