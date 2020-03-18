Swoon song

WATCH: Bearded Spaniard and mystery saxophonist serenade neighborhood under lockdown

By

As Spain remains under lockdown in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, two Barcelona-based musicians with cabin fever teamed up for a sultry balcony duet.

With Alberto Gestono on the keys and his neighbor giving it on the sax, the two performed Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

According to this tweet, the event was unplanned.

“During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for his neighborhood,” reported Twitter user Rex Chapman.

“After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him.

“I’m here for all of this..”

Watch:

This is just the latest in musical quarantined connections — it’s becoming quite the genre.

Here’s Italian opera singer Maurizio Marchini offering some musical beauty to his ‘hood:

And here are the pop stars who think people have been singing their songs. (The videos are fake.)

Madonna fell for it:

As did Katy Perry:

And then there are the even less-convincing, but more-amusing versions:

Please don’t stop the music!