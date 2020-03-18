WATCH: Bearded Spaniard and mystery saxophonist serenade neighborhood under lockdown

As Spain remains under lockdown in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, two Barcelona-based musicians with cabin fever teamed up for a sultry balcony duet.

With Alberto Gestono on the keys and his neighbor giving it on the sax, the two performed Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

According to this tweet, the event was unplanned.

“During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for his neighborhood,” reported Twitter user Rex Chapman.

“After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him.

“I’m here for all of this..”

Watch:

During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play “My Heart Will Go On” for his neighborhood. After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him. I’m here for all of this…???pic.twitter.com/3utPYfDbua — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) March 18, 2020

This is just the latest in musical quarantined connections — it’s becoming quite the genre.

Here’s Italian opera singer Maurizio Marchini offering some musical beauty to his ‘hood:

During Italy's quarantine, tenor and opera singer Maurizio Marchini wanted to give people hope and joy. So went to his balcony and serenaded the entire town of Florence. The words mean "Don't Sleep." (? FB/mauriziomarchinitenore) pic.twitter.com/RzIxCJi1AL — Goodable (@Goodable) March 14, 2020

And here are the pop stars who think people have been singing their songs. (The videos are fake.)

Madonna fell for it:

Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! ? ? #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs — Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020

As did Katy Perry:

You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. ???? https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

And then there are the even less-convincing, but more-amusing versions:

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing “Mr. Mistoffelees" from the motion picture "Cats" while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. You cannot break the human spirit pic.twitter.com/H7ocFkPCxI — Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) March 15, 2020

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing “Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVID?19 pic.twitter.com/CPzhXVExhB — Erkan C. (@erkancomlekcii) March 15, 2020

Please don’t stop the music!