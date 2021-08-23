WATCH: Bowen Yang reads thirst Tweets and does not disappoint

SNL star and comedian Bowen Yang didn’t hold back while reading some thirsty tweets.

“What’s it called when you’re like the receptive partner to spit?” Yang wondered aloud in the video. “That’s what I am. I’m like a spit bottom.”

The video came as part of BuzzFeed’s video series on thirsty tweets. Yang read some of his more lustful notes while making the admission.

“Oh, I hope I get a boyfriend out of this,” Yang jokes in the video.

Yang also had some thoughts on the word “mussy,” and let everyone know his is a “great” one.

Related: Yes, Bowen Yang is a national treasure. No, this is not up for debate.

“Bowen Yang has that body -ody -ody,” Yang also read. “It’s certainly not Megan Thee Stallion-level.”

“No thoughts, just leather daddy Bowen Yang,” another tweet read. “This is when I dressed up as the leather daddy from The Village People on SNL,” he read. “You should check it out.”

“I would love to be the sexual equivalent to tickets to Hamilton,” Yang said of another tweet. A fan had hoped to meet him on Grindr while visiting New York.

Check out the entire video, and prepare to add “mussy” to your everyday vernacular.