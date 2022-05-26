WATCH: Pastor stops by city council meeting to deliver vicious antigay rant

Texas pastor Jonathan Shelley, leader of the virulently antigay Stedfast Baptist Church, stopped by a city council meeting to offer his thoughts on Pride month. Spoiler alert: He’s not a fan.
In a video posted by activist Hemant Mehta, Shelley appears before the Arlington City Council during a meeting that acknowledged June as Pride month. Shelley said he's "horrified and ashamed" that the city is recognizing Pride, and hey, "horrified and ashamed" is how most people feel when they hear Shelley speak, so it seems we've all got something in common.
Shelley stayed right on brand when he proceeded to say gay people deserve a punishment of death. Several people in the audience murmured in approval, and we’re going to go ahead and assume they carpooled together.
“According to God we should hate Pride, not celebrate it,” Shelley said. “I don’t understand why we celebrate what used to be a crime not long ago. God has already ruled that murder, adultery, witchcraft, rape, bestiality and homosexuality are crimes worthy of capital punishment.”
Shelley goes on to claim the LGBTQ community “hates children, hates Baptists, hates Christianity and hates God,” and called on Pride month to be eliminated.
Watch:
Christian hate-preacher Jonathan Shelley spoke at today's Arlington (TX) City Council meeting against an acknowledgment of Pride Month.
He insisted gay people deserved to be executed.
His supported (who filmed the exchange) applauded him, but many others openly jeered. pic.twitter.com/SprktJFr4h
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 25, 2022
This is far from the first time Shelley has expressed his hatred towards queer people.
In 2019, Shelley gave a sermon in which he welcomed the death of a 75-year-old man who was accidentally run over at a Pride event in Wilton Manors.
“And, you know, it’s great when trucks accidentally go through those, you know, parades,” Pastor Jonathan Shelley said then. “I think only one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future.”
Last month, he delivered a 90-minute hate-sermon to an audience of children.
ZzBomb
People like this need to be told to STFU. The bible says a lot of things, none of it should ever be taken seriously. The bible condones slavery, does that mean we should bring that policy back? It’s time to stop listening to tomes written centuries ago by adle minded, opium smoking, goat f*cking bronze aged morons.
Erik
The Bible does not condone slavery. And atheism doesn’t condemn slavery, rape, prejudice of any kind, addiction, adultery, murder or any other evil whatsoever.
Nice hate speech bomb.
eireapparent
@erik seriously? The Bible is replete with the tacit approval of slavery if not outright condoning it. Paul is all like”be obedient to your masters, slaves.” But what can we expect from Paul? Problematic as feck. 1 Timothy and Ephesians have sketchy passages too.
DarkZephyr
@Erik, you care more about ZzBomb’s post than you do what this preacher is saying. At least ZzBomb isn’t calling for anyone’s death, Pal.
monty clift
People like this should be killed.
Jami Stardust
Why isn’t hate speech like this illegal? He’s a preacher, and because of this his speech isn’t just speech. t’s commanding his parishioners to follow him. He’s telling them it’s ok to murder LGBTQI+ people, and they will be acting in God’s name. This is just completely disgusting.
Erik
It is disgusting, but then, so again is ZzBomb’s post.
monty clift
@Erik, go choke on a long one. 🙂
jayhalleaux
greekboy
Oh well, another closet queen whose boyfriend wont let him s**k his d**k
Mack
Just another religious bigot who spreads his hatred. Of course he preys on stupid people to con them out of money. Give it a couple of months and it’ll come out that he has a 13 year old as his girlfriend or boyfriend. This kind always preaches hate then they get caught.
drmiller
YAWNNNN. I don’t know why we give attention or any kind of credence to people who believe in god. You may as well believe in unicorns and a spaghetti monster, it’s all the same foolish crap. You people are stuck in the dark ages, you’re fossils. You’re so dead you don’t even know it. Miss we with this, I could care less what anyone who actually believes in god has to say. Clearly you’re out of touch and psychotic. So… thank you, next.
monty clift
Garbage like him need to be taken out, and the rest of the disgusting trash in that room. Sick of these ugly f*cks. They are physically, mentally and spiritually repulsive.
abfab
Guess who is NOT coming to dinner! I can not imagine being around any of these cretins and douchbags. Thand the goddesses that I never have. But yes….they must be destroyed and led into vast pits of quicksand. Effing idiots. Say this sh*t to my face and you won’t have one any longer.