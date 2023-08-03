WATCH: This raunchy musical is like a gay ‘Parent Trap,’ but with way more d*cks—and Megan Thee Stallion

Image Credit: ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ A24

Earliest this year, we had the distinct pleasure of speaking with legendary actor Nathan Lane, and he told us—nay, warned us—that his next movie would be “so outrageous” and gay that it would either get him deported or “it’ll become [a] cult classic.”

Well, now we have our first look at said movie, and we’re starting to think both things might be true: It’s the raunchy, absurdist, all-singing, all-dancing R-rated comedy called Dicks: The Musical.

From the minds of Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson—two icons of New York City’s queer comedy scene—comes the story of Craig (Sharp) and Trevor (Jackson), hot shot rival businessmen who discover they’re actually long lost identical twins.

Devastated to have missed out on a lifetime’s worth of “traditional nuclear family activities,” the pair hatch a plot to reunite their long divorced parents. The only problem? Their mom (Megan Mullally) is an eccentric shut-in, and their dad (Lane) is gay.

If it all sounds a bit like a twisted take on The Parent Trap, well… that’s the point!

Image Credit: ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ A24

From the jump, it’s clear Dicks: The Musical isn’t your average musical. Craig and Trevor are seen shimmying on the street while singing about their “f*cking massive” dicks, and later in a show-stopping number about how “life’s a f*cking handjob, and I only play to win.”

On top of that, hip-hop goddess Megan Thee Stallion shows up as Craig and Trevor’s boss—and it looks like they had the good sense to give her a musical spotlight all her own. Oh, and SNL fave Bowen Yang’s there, too, and according to Nathan Lane, he’s playing God!

Dicks: The Musical is based on Sharp and Jackson’s “F*cking Identitcal Twins,” a long-running show they used to perform at the UCB comedy theater in NYC. To bring it to the big screen, the duo teamed up Borat director Larry Charles and beloved indie film distributor’s A24, who are touting it as their “first movie musical.”

A24 announced today that the film is slated to premiere in the “Midnight Madness” section of the Toronto International FIlm Festival next month, and then will roll out into select theaters beginning September 29.

Check out the wild first trailer for Dicks: The Musical below: