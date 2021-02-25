And the winners of the 2021 Queerties are…

Oh what a (virtual) night!

We missed seeing all your gorgeous faces in person this year, but thanks to all who tuned in Wednesday night to the first-ever virtual Queerties Awards Show presented by Lexus, recognizing the year’s best in LGBTQ culture.

And what a year it was.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and “Future All-Star” winner Heidi N Closet co-hosted the evening alongside Queerty’s Dan Tracer. They were joined by two very special honorees — Pose star Angelica Ross accepted the Groundbreaker Award, and Billy Eichner received the MVP Award for inspiring a get-out-the-vote campaign while staying safe throughout the pandemic.

The show also featured a killer performance by Bright Light Bright Light, and appearances by Nicco Annan, James Bland, Isis King, Jai Rodriguez, Cameron Esposito, Shangela, Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Willam, Alaska, HBO’s Veneno star Isabel Torres and so many more.

Miss the livestream? You can watch it here, or scroll down to see who won:

Badass: Elliot Page

Drag Royalty: Jinkx Monsoon

Future All Star: Heidi N Closet

Closet Door Bustdown: Elliot Page

Fave Insta Follow: Joaquín Bondoni (@joaquinbondoni)

TikToker: Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott)

Podcast: The Bald and the Beautiful (Trixie & Katya)

Innovator: Shangela

Anthem: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Indie Video: Trixie Mattel – “Malibu”

TV Series: Schitt’s Creek

Digital Series: Putting On

Studio Movie: The Prom

Indie Movie: Straight Up

TV Performance: Sarah Paulson in “Ratched”

Digital Series Performance: Tim Spencer in “Ding Dong I’m Gay”

Film Performance: Laverne Cox in “Promising Young Woman”

Lockdown LOL: The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special

Documentary: Disclosure

Next Big Thing: Pose Season 3

Girl, Bye: Gays for Trump

Future is LGBTQ: Karine Jean-Pierre

Best Read: The Deviant’s War by Eric Cervini

