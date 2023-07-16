With Pride Month over, gay guys share advice on navigating homophobia in today’s society

In a viral post on the r/AskGayBros subreddit this month, one Reddit user observed that gay men are “the epicenter of a political war,” saying he has seen countless social media videos of people burning Pride flags or physically attacking drag queens. Worse yet, he says many comments on those videos cheer on those anti-LGBT actions.
“I hate to come off as fragile and I never gave a f*ck about these hateful c*nts, but I can’t lie and say it isn’t starting to worry me,” he writes. “The sheer extremity of the anti-LGBT sentiment has me constantly worried about what my future will look like, and it’s starting to impact my mental health.”
Now, this Redditor is wondering how other gay men are dealing with this homophobia. “Are you also afraid, or am I being overly anxious?” he asks.
His Reddit thread has accumulated more than 360 comments so far, with some commenters agreeing that homophobia is on the rise and others saying that today’s society is as homophobic or even less than it was during the height of the AIDS crisis. Unfortunately, some commenters blamed a rise in anti-LGBT sentiment on the fight for trans and nonbinary equality—as if violence or bigotry that affects one of us doesn’t affect all of us—but many other comments offered useful advice.
Here are excerpts from those suggestions.
“Don’t give in or back down.”
“Never afraid. It’s having the opposite effect with me. Back in the ‘80s we were ‘fighting for our lives’. Same thing. Don’t give in or back down; it’s what they want.”
“Elections matter.”
“The response we must make is to push back on the current wave of repression. Elections matter. Know who is running for the school board and who is running for the District Attorney’s office (locally and statewide) and vote accordingly.”
“When I encounter homophobia, I confront it.”
“I go about my life as normal. The only thing I’ve changed is that I now wear a pride bracelet whenever I leave the house. When I encounter homophobia, I confront it, assuming it’s safe to do so. If we change how we live, then they’ve won.”
“Being more out than ever can only help.”
“If you’ve got the energy and the strength to do it, being more out than ever can only help. It’s harder for people to hate gay people in the abstract when they realize that their regular customer, their coworker, the guy reading on his way to work on the train every morning, etc., is a gay person.”
“No need for that negativity in my life.”
“I started cutting people off that don’t align with my beliefs—for instance, my mother-in-law who votes red. No need for that negativity in my life.”
“Don’t let them win by being afraid.”
“I’m 58, and my partner is 62. … We survived the AIDS crisis and that was truly frightening and horrifying, but what is happening today isn’t any different [from what] it’s always been. There have always been people [who] don’t like us, but that shouldn’t stop you from achieving your dreams and goals. Let the bigots be bigots. Don’t let them win by being afraid.”
“Avoid social media.”
“Honestly avoid social media and focus on your own life.”
“People have to start talking well.”
“Those views aren’t going to be broken through a lack of communication; they’re only going to be broken through actual communication. I don’t mean yelling or cussing out the people who think us enemies either—that only serves to reinforce their beliefs. People are gonna have to genuinely start talking again, and people have to start talking well. Be civil in your interactions, don’t ever lose your temper, but always defend your beliefs, and make sure you got the [knowledge] to not give credence to the bigots. … Remember always: Know your history to save your future. It’s history more often than not that breaks the backs of bigotry and leads to further acceptance—that’s why some groups are trying to suppress it from the youth.”
frapachino
This is due to the radical trans community high jacking our fight.
abfab
High jacking?
cc423
If your fight can be so easily hijacked then it’s not much of a fight. Try to be better
abfab
Frap enjoys jacking when high.
dbmcvey
Hey frap, at a time when conservatives are coming after our marriage rights, your warnings about trans people are just idiotic.
S.anderson
@cc423: We have absolutely no time to tolerate insensitivity and calculatingly divisive behavior like yours.
abfab
Well, we have a few less homophobes to deal with………….
By Maggie Haberman and Rebecca Davis O’Brien
July 16, 2023
Updated 1:19 a.m. ET
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has started cutting campaign staff just months into his presidential bid, as he has struggled to gain traction in the Republican primary and lost ground in some public polls to former President POS.
The exact number of people let go by the DeSantis team was unclear, but one campaign aide said it was fewer than 10. The development was earlier reported by Politico.
still_onthemark
Won’t be long before the campaign starts laying off their paid canvassers (or as WaPo called them in a headline, “door-knockers”) like our pal decrans!
abfab
His vampire wife must be having conniption fits.
Covid Hermit
“Avoid social media.” and “People have to start talking well.”
THESE are the two keys. Social media doesn’t foster constructive conversations, mostly because on social media you primarily interact with other like-minded individuals. When you can have an honest, genuine conversation IN PERSON then you are more likely to win over hearts and minds.
This is the primary reason why I gave up on social media. Back in 2021 I spent a day arguing with someone on Twitter, who thought polio had been eradicated because there’s a vaccine for it. It hasn’t been eradicated, for the record. Neither has COVID despite the pandemic being “over” (it sure isn’t for some of us).
Until we get out from behind our screens and start to accept that we’re all human and that we all deserve to be treated with decency, respect and equality, nothing will change. Live your life out loud, unafraid of the bigots and unashamed to be who you are.
abfab
Winning over hearts and minds. Right, we all have time for that. Sure. And I have to ask, have you really given up on social media?
I get what you’re saying. We can do both, though. In person scolding of the bigots and homophobes and also online. It’s called multi-tasking! In the mena time……….fuc k the homophobes and the GOPTROLLS here. Talk about a sad group of people.
still_onthemark
Polio is undoubtedly going to make a comeback thanks to all the crazy parents who believe anti-vax stuff they get from social media and from that lunatic RFK Jr.
dbmcvey
Polio, small pox, measles, scarlet fever, leprosy…
still_onthemark
@dbmcvey: Smallpox is the one that actually HAS been eradicated. Otherwise correct!
abfab
Another lunatic with a big mouth. When did this Kennedy fall off the rails!
“COVID-19, there is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said.
“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
still_onthemark
Homophobia in the 1980s & ’90s meant getting the crap beaten out of you by some troglodytic closet cases ganging up on you.
Homophobia in the 2020s means someone on social media saying something mean (behind a screen name) thus making you feel “unsafe” (even though you’re using a screen name also). Oh the horror!
Steve9999
You obviously don’t get out much.
Fname Optional Lname
In the past year the number of gay bashings has sky rocketed – all over! Envy Peru just got attacked by 4 men on the street. Trans people are being murdered. This is far beyond playground name calling..
Seth
How does one have a “genuine conversation” with people whose entire ideology is a lesson in bad faith? How does the throat crushed beneath appeal to the boot heel’s humanity?
fab0497
“Unfortunately, some commenters blamed a rise in anti-LGBT sentiment on the fight for trans and nonbinary equality”
They are right, it is useless to deny it. What’s happening is a backlash from TQ+ activism because it’s not like LGB activism. Gay rights weren’t about changing pronouns, or forcing women to accept biological men into their spaces. This is where they take the blame and rightly so people are getting tired of their bullshit.