Woman calls local LGBTQ center to stop her gay neighbor from bothering her

A woman recently called into her local LGBTQ community center like it was “gay animal control” asking if they could do something to get her gay neighbor to stop bothering her.

Jackson Whitt, a man who works in the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, shared a TikTok video in which he played the woman’s voicemail.

“We get like a lot of crazy calls,” Whitt says. “But this is my favorite voicemail we’ve gotten so far.”

In her message, the woman states her name and then says, “I’m having problems with a gay person that I’ve known for a while, and he is bothering me and I would like to report him to you… And I know that you can help me so that he will not bother me any longer.”

After playing her voicemail, Whitt remarked, “She called us like we were gay animal control to come remove the bothersome homosexual from her neighborhood!”

In a follow-up video, Whitt said that the woman called the Pride Center again before he could call her back, and she said that the gay man in question had lived across the street from her for years.

“He’s evil. He’s wicked. He’s Satanic,” Whitt says, recounting the woman’s complaint. “And he has been harassing her, but she can’t prove it.”

The woman apparently said that the gay man had “energy machines in his house that shoot electrical pulses” through his window into her window to harm her. She then said that the gay man had also gotten his next-door neighbor one of these machines too.

“I felt two of them hit me straight in the chest just the other day,'” she reportedly told Whitt. Whitt exclaimed, “She’s getting shot by gay lasers through her living room window!”

When Whitt told her that the Pride Center doesn’t really handle issues like that, he asked if she had tried talking to the authorities.

“She goes, ‘That’s a laugh. They’ll never do anything,'” Whitt recounted. “And for the first time in this conversation, I was like, ‘Yeah, right girl?'”

However, the woman said she had talked to her Mormon religious leaders all about it. She then asked Whitt to speak to someone called “Pastor Jimi” because he “knows all about these machines.”

Whitt looked up the pastor and sent him a message expressing deep concern for the woman’s mental well-being, asking if he knew the woman or whether they should contact someone to do a wellness check for her own safety

“Pastor Jimi works in one of those churches where they wear flip flops and everyone’s carrying an acoustic guitar, and some of them are wearing crystals as deodorant,” Whitt said. “And you know what? Pastor Jimi never even bothered to email me back. Pastor Jimi, that is not very ‘man of the cloth’ of you. And when I say ‘the cloth,’ I mean a Tommy Bahama button-down. ”

Comedy aside, the World Health Organization has said that over 20 percent of adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental or neurological disorder, including ailments like paranoia. Previous studies have shown that sometimes elderly people will call and complain to social service providers out of sheer fear or loneliness.

While it’s unlikely that her neighbor is shooting lasers into her home, it’s likely that she needs genuine help.

But come to think of it, maybe her desire for “gay animal control” isn’t such a bad idea: We’ve seen quite a few unruly otters and bears causing chaos at local watering holes.