Woman sues all-male nude resort for discrimination after allegedly harassing patrons and trashing owner

A Florida Keys woman says she is the victim of discrimination after being denied a stay at an all-male, clothing-optional resort geared toward gay and bisexual men in Key West. But the story is all kinds of messy and stems from two previous incidents, reports the Keys Weekly.

According to a complaint filed to the Florida Commission on Human Relations against the Island House Key West resort, state resident Amina Chaudhry claims the business has a discriminatory policy that caters to male patronage over women, and she is seeking to have the policy reversed.

Representing herself during an administrative hearing about the complaint, Chaudhry said she is seeking no monetary damages and only wishes to have any court costs and legal fees incurred covered by the resort’s owners.

But the plot thickens.

According to the owners of Island House Key West, women are allowed and encouraged to stay at the report. There are separate apartment units available for this purpose. However, Chaudhry was one of many non-guests at the resort who were asked to leave after the end of a Pride fundraising event held at its pool and the resort returned to a clothing-optional dress code.

The owner explained that Chaudhry was asked to leave because she was not a guest at the resort, not because she is a woman. Although female resort guests are not allowed into the clothing-optional section of the building, the resort has an agreement with a resort next door to provide pool amenities for female guests.

Chaudhry reportedly attended the annual fundraiser at Island House in 2021 and 2022. But last year, she placed flyers around the resort claiming the owner was discriminatory. She was then denied a night stay at the resort.

About the 2022 incident, owner Bobi Lore testified that he felt “affronted” by her actions.

“Here was someone who was invited to the space and enjoying it, but while passing out literature to the detriment of our property and aggravating our guests,” he said before administrative law Judge John Van Laningham. “We eventually had the police escort her off the property.”

A judge will now consider testimony from Chaudhry and the resort owners and draft a recommended order to the Commission on Human Relations.

Attorney Wayne Larue Smith, who is one of two attorneys representing Lore, said that he is confident that the hearing went well and the judge “has a good grasp of the circumstances.”

He added, “We are persuaded that our methods and model of doing business are in full compliance with the law.”