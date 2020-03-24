Yes, ‘Drag Race’ has edited Sherry Pie out of Season 12. Kinda.

The fallout over allegations of misconduct by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Joey Gugliemelli–also known as Sherry Pie–continue. Though Drag Race producers have announced that Sherry Pie has been disqualified and will not return for the season-end reunion episodes, Sherry has continued to appear in the season, which was filmed before the charges of sexual exploitation emerged. Now fans of the show on Reddit have uncovered evidence that said filmed episodes have undergone hasty reedits to minimize Sherry Pie’s screentime.

Out reports that the third episode of the season, which aired last week in the US, has some very different edits and storylines when compared with the international version of the show, which was released to iTunes at the same time. Fans of the show have put together a side by side edit to highlight the changes.

The international edit featured Sherry Pie as a more prominent figure in the episode, with Gugliemelli appearing in a number of shots, in confessional videos, and as the subject of other contestants’ rants. The US version removed those images and appeared to have even cropped shots to block Sherry Pie from appearing.

Production company World of Wonder has not made any official statement about reediting the season.