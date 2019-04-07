10 amazing Jennifer Lopez videos many basic gays don’t even know exist

Since dropping her first song, “If You Had My Love,” 20 years ago, Jennifer Lopez has sold over 80 million records and provided the soundtrack to gay clubs around the country. With anthems like: “On the Floor,” “Jenny From the Block” and “Waiting for Tonight,” J.Lo has had us sashaying and lip syncing for our lives since 1999. And this week she just dropped her latest banger, “Medicine” featuring French Montana.

But with over eight studio albums and 64 singles, some J.Lo fans, who shall remain nameless, may not be completely fluent with all of the iconic Latin diva’s music, specifically her Spanish-language material. Have you downloaded “Qué Hiciste,” Chad?

Outside of the Latinx community, many of y’all don’t know that Lopez’s non-English tracks have topped the Latin charts and received millions (and millions) of views on YouTube. So for those of you who might have slept on it, here are ten J.Lo Spanish-language music videos that prove Jenny from the block is fierce, flawless and pure fuego in any language. ¡Wepa!

1. No Me Ames

The 1999 ballad appears on J.Lo’s debut album On the 6 and features her first collaboration with future third ex-husband Marc Anthony. The song topped the Billboard Latin Charts and earned two Grammy nominations. In the video, the pair play lovers dealing with the illness and eventual death of Anthony’s character. The clip, which was shot the day after “If You Had My Love,” further proves Jennifer has not aged a single day in two decades!

2. Qué Hiciste

“Que Hiciste” was the first song off Lopez’s 2007 Spanish-language album Como Ama Una Mujer. The video features her lighting a car on fire and walking away as it explodes, a full year before Beyoncé did the same thing in her 2008 hit “Diva.” Don’t @ me.

3. Me Haces Falta

The track co-written by Marc Anthony was the second single off Como Ama Una Mujer. In the video, which could have been inspiration for Lopez’s NBC series Shades of Blue, J.Lo plays an undercover FBI agent who gives up her lover to the police. Let’s hope this gives Melania some ideas!

4. Adrenalina

Showing off their boricua powerhouse moves, J.Lo and Ricky Martin sing, dance & flirt with each other on the 2014 track by Puerto Rican rapper/singer Wisin. Special shoutout to Ricky’s bare & buff arms. I luh ya papi!

5. El Mismo Sol

Jennifer goes bilingual on the Spanglish mix of Spanish-German singer Alvaro Soler’s 2015 international hit “El Mismo Sol.” The video features footage of the duo’s performance at the IHeartRadio Music Festival & makes you wonder why the infectious jam didn’t have more crossover appeal. #SongOfTheSummer

6. Ni Tú Ni Yo

The 2017 track with Cuban regaetton duo Gente de Zona was set to be part of Lopez’s second Spanish album Por Primera Vez. While the album has yet to materialize, the song’s video is classic J.Lo with killer fashion, sultry poses and exotic locales. Cameos include Marc Anthony, Mexican actor Khotan Fernandez and a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance (3:13 mark) by former Sprint spokesman Paul “Can you hear me now?” Marcarelli. Random!

7. Amor, Amor, Amor

Category is: Subway platform dance-off eleganza. Jenny from the block reunited with Wisin for the 2017 Latin jam, which sees them serving Metrocard realness as they face-off in an epic NYC underground dance battle. Rocking a long pony, classic door-knocker hoops & ’80s crop top, J.Lo channeled her inner Fly Girl and slayed the house down botas! That alone is reason enough for you to love, love, love “Amor, Amor, Amor.”

8. Se Acabo El Amor

J.Lo, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Yandel and Spanish singer Abraham Mateo band together on Mateo’s 2018 song about a fallen relationship. While Lopez shines bright with her honey blonde weave and colorful dresses, it’s 20-year-old Mateo that really twinkles like a star in the video.

9. El Anillo

One year before getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer had rings on her mind. The 2018 banger topped both the US Latin Airplay & Latin Rhythm Airplay charts, while the video fully cemented her royal status. Serving Cersei Lannister Game of Thrones realness, J.Lo plays a blinged out queen rocking several crowns and sitting on a golden throne. Spanish hunk Miguel Angel Silvestre (Sense8, Narcos) portrays Lopez’s lover who has to prove worthy of her affection. With stunning visuals, intense choreography & thumping beats, the track will have you singing “y el anillo, pa’ quándo” for days!

10. Te Guste

After scoring huge hits with Cardi B (“I Like It”) & Drake (“Mia”), Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny collaborated with Lopez on the trap-pop bop “Te Guste.” While it’s technically the 25-year-old’s song, the tropical video is all about the 49-year-old deity in that yellow bikini. J.Lo is everything, but she ain’t your mama, that’s for damn sure!

What’s your favorite J.Lo video? Share your picks in the comments section below.