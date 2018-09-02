10 vintage Bob Mizer homoerotic images to energize your day

Here’s one dead tree magazine worth its weight.

The Bob Mizer Foundation, named for noted photog Bob Mizer, is now publishing print editions of Physique Pictorial, the long-running magazine devoted to Mizer’s historic images of men wearing very little and in homoerotic poses.

Mizer began his career in the 1940s photographing bodybuilders in straps (a sort of early G-string). The sexually charged nature of his work landed him in legal hot water in a time before such imagery was still taboo. Despite a brief stint in prison, Mizer continued his long career devoted to male photography undeterred. He launched Physique Pictorial in 1945. Mizer’s work became influential, inspiring photographers from Robert Mapplethorpe to Herb Ritts, and even the kind of Andrew Christian underwear ads we are bombarded by today.

In honor of the latest release of the seminal mag, we’ve combed its archives for some of our favorite Physique Pictorial images from years gone by. Note that all these images are relatively safe for work, which is often not the case when it comes to Mizer-style photography.

So, click through and have a look-see, enjoy the view, and then head over to the Physique Pictorial website for a celebration of the male form. You can thank us later.