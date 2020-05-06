50 Cent thinks the world needs more gay jokes right now, trolls LGBTQ people on Instagram

50 Cent isn’t letting a global pandemic stop him from cracking gay jokes on social media. Because that’s exactly what the world needs right now.

This week, the 44-year-old rapper decided to revive some old beef with former G-Unit bandmate Young Buck, who he has been harassing for years over tabloid reports of an alleged relationship he had with a trans woman.

Buck has repeatedly denied the relationship, but that hasn’t stopped 50 Cent from reviving the story every few months on social media, as well as calling Buck “gay” and posting disparaging memes about trans women on Instagram.

On Tuesday, he shared a photo of a Pride parade on Instagram, along with the caption: “👀Hey is 2020 gay pride parade cancelled? 🤔asking for a friend, 😟young Buck. LOL.”

Not only is he trolling Buck (again), but he’s also trolling LGBTQ people by making light of pride being canceled this year because of coronavirus.

50 Cent’s homophobia and transphobia are nothing new, unfortunately.

In addition to endlessly harassing Buck, in February, he went after Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old daughter, who had recently come out as trans.

In 2015, he complained that Empire, Lee Daniels’ acclaimed LGBTQ-inclusive series about a hip-hip music company, had too much “extra gay stuff.”

In 2014, he alleged Diddy, Rick Ross, and ex-record exec Steve Stout were in a gay relationship together.

And then there’s this tweet from 2010 that’s still up on his Twitter feed:

If you a man and your over 25 and you don't eat pu**y just kill your self damn it. The world will be a better place. Lol — 50cent (@50cent) September 30, 2010

