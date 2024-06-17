A brief timeline of Armie Hammer’s wild cannibal controversy & abuse allegations

credit: Shutterstock

It’s been a few years since Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network star Armie Hammer stepped out of the spotlight after a swirl of controversies that range from the odd (what’s with this guy and feet?) to the downright disturbing.

In 2021, Hammer was the subject of a number of allegations of sexual abuse and other alarming behavior by multiple women, which led to the actor being swiftly dropped by his agency and a number of projects, only to resurface again in the Cayman Islands later that year.

Though much has gone down in the time since, Hammer’s kept fairly quiet—until now. For some reason, he agreed to appear on an episode of the new self-improvement podcast Painful Lessons, breaking his silence and addressing the controversies in greater detail:

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people,'” he shared while laughing. “Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre.”

Still, Hammer says he’s “grateful for every single bit of it,” which, honestly? We’re just even more confused and weirded out now.

To help you stay on top of it all, we present to you a brief timeline of Armie Hammer’s many controversies: