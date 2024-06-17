It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

BREAKING HIS SILENCE: Three years after his career imploded over a myriad of controversies, Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has spoken out on the cannibalism accusations and disclosed he’s now “grateful” for everything he went through. [Variety]

NOTHING TO SING ABOUT: Former American Idol contestants (including Clay Aiken, Jim Verraros, and David Hernandez) shared their experiences on the singing competition series in an exposé of the show’s problematic past with queer contestants. [Rolling Stone]

ACTION HERO ACTIVATED: As if he’s wasn’t already in stellar shape, Jonathan Bailey has been building up his taut physique even further for his role in the fourth film in the Jurassic World franchise.

Jonathan Bailey training for the new ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ movie. pic.twitter.com/AnyHhYpVnt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 15, 2024

LEADING LADY: With Euphoria season 3 currently delayed until further notice, Hunter Schafer has been cast alongside Michelle Yeoh in a main role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Blade Runner 2099, a sequel to Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling. [The Hollywood Reporter]

SNAP! CRACKLE! POPPERS!: So how did poppers become such a staple in gay culture? USA Today (you read that correctly!) did a deep dive into the history of the popular inhalant and its tie to the queer community. [USA TODAY]

NEW ERA UNLOCKED: Rockin’ a metallic bikini top, a 30″ wig and his rippling abs, Lil Nas X previewed his sizzling new track “Hot Box.”

KEEPING IT FLUID: Comedian Alex Edelman, who received a special Tony Award last night for his show Just for Us, addressed his sexuality and how he wouldn’t necessarily tick the straight box. [Variety]

FEELING HER POWER: Reality star and LGBTQ+ activist Jazz Jennings shared an emotional message of “trans joy” as she discussed the liberation of being able to confidently wear her swimsuit. [TooFab]

ALLY KING: Marlon Wayans clapped back at homophobes who took issue with his Pride posts in support of his trans son. [INTO]

BEYOND SEX: You know her as Miranda Hobbes, but Cynthia Nixon reflected on her more than 40 years in Hollywood by commenting on her prolific roles in everything from Murder, She Wrote and ER to The Gilded Age and, of course, Sex and the City. [Entertainment Weekly]

WERKING IT: Here are 20 LGBTQ+ fashion icons who lit up the runway & served some serious style. [LGBTQ Nation]

THE DALEY SHOW: Champion diver Tom Daley celebrated being officially selected to represent Team Great Britain for a record fifth Olympics at the Paris Summer Games by flaunting his acrobatic Speedo skills.

EYES WIDE SHUT: While on the Tony Awards red carpet, Andrew Rannells made the shocking announcement that he won’t be appearing in Elton John and Jake Shears’ Broadway musical Tammy Faye. Not only had he starred as Jim Bakker in the London production but he was also previously announced as part of the Broadway cast. [Playbill]

MEET-CUTE: A gay couple on Tubi’s reality series House of Heat, which follows OnlyFans stars all living in a mansion, opened up about how they first met while taking part in a threesome. [Daily Mail]

GAME ON: In an exclusive Outsports interview, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said a gay player coming out would have the “league’s full support.” No NBA player has come out since Jason Collins in 2013. [Outsports]

SUMMER JAM: Queer pop star Bronze Avery gets sweaty with Zane Phillips in the music video for “Heatwave,” the titular track off his sophomore album.

