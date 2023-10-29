tiktalk

A lantern-lit proposal, kids with queens, & the Halloween-winning ‘Housewives’ display

Hear Andy Cohen dish on his “very creepy” experience with conservatorship-era Britney Spears, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

The Atlantis cruise docked at Mantamar.

@s_alexiis Atlantis Cruise 🛳️ at Mantamar. #foryou #parati ♬ sonido original – S Alexis Terrazas

Paris Hilton heard a fan.

@parishilton Getting to hear your stories and make people smile is the reason I do everything🥹💗 I love you so much, thank you @LA LGBT Center ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Sam Cornforth faced his gym crush.

@samcornforth Never in a rush. Always want a chat. 🥸😎 #gymtok #comedy #relatable #sketch #human #trend #fyp #viral ♬ human – christina perri

Ezekiel and Isaiah got hitched.

@zekecieslak You make the word “love” mean something. It means I would do anything for you, and I want to do everything with you. I love you with all my heart @ZayG ♬ original sound – Ezekiel Cieslak

Heath Thorpe entertained the crowd.

@heaththorpeee Screaming at everyone’s reactions 😭 #babyvogue #belgium #brussels #ballroom #vogue ♬ AintStoppinMeChallenge Kevin JZ Prodigy x Dj Fade – $henron🐉

Twila Holiday spread love.

@ppsrq Sarasota Pride performer Entertainer of the Year @Twila Holiday with her daughter and her sister. Pure joy and happiness. Love wins! #lovewins #sarasotapride #loveislove ♬ original sound – Project Pride SRQ

Ashley Thompson won Halloween.

@atizzle18 10/19/23 – RHOBH… THE BUNNY – in honor of Bravocon that I didn’t get tickets to 💔@Andy Cohen #rhobh #rhobhreunion #thebunny #andycohen #lisarinna #kimrichards #kylerichards #lisavanderpump #erikajayne #skeletons #skeletonscene #skeletonshenanigans #skeletonmoves #spookyseason #spookyscaryskeletons #halloween2023season ♬ original sound – bravobhitch

Patrick Johnson and Chris Olsen wrote the book on gays.

@itspatrickjohnson WE’RE G@YS 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 @Chris Olsen ♬ original sound – Patrick Johnson

RuPaul announced a Christmas album.

@rupaulofficial

RuPaul “Essential Christmas” Out Now! More bops for all you ho ho hos!

♬ original sound – RuPaul

And Frankie Cena and Aneal Joshua sang Troye Sivan’s praises.

@frankiecena Troye Sivan Supremacy #troyesivan #troyesivanedit #troyesivanmusic #troyesivanrush #oneofyourgirls ♬ One Of Your Girls – Troye Sivan

