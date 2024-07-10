Melania Trump
Melania Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

Could Melania Trump’s continued absence from the campaign trail harm her husband’s re-election chances? Going by the reaction to a viral tweet, most diehard MAGA supporters do not care about Melania’s disappearing act — or have come up with some wild and bizarre excuses for her absence.

X user Alex Cole tweeted Friday, “Melania, not wanting to be seen with her own husband, should be a big red flag for America.”

The tweet has gained over 46k likes, suggesting many agree. However, many Trump supporters, enraged, rushed to her defense.

Some claimed she wasn’t publicly appearing with Donald as her husband wanted to protect his “inner family”. Ironically, this came on the day Barron Trump received applause by attending his dad’s latest rally in Florida. Melania, unsurprisingly, was not present.

Another person said, “She’s almost always been out of the spotlight… stop making sh*t up.”

Others indicated that Melania should be left alone or that she was protecting her own mental health.

Others said Melania does not enjoy campaigning.

Or she is simply too busy preparing Barron for college.

Others said that Melania is doing her bit by fundraising behind the scenes.

Log Cabin Republicans at Trump Tower

Melania has indeed engaged in some fundraising activities. She has appeared at a handful of events with her husband within their Mar-a-Lago home. And on Monday, she opened up the penthouse at Trump Tower in New York City to host an intimate fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans.

Richard Grenell, the gay, former Acting Director of National Intelligence for a few weeks in 2020 under Donald Trump, said the event raised $1.4 million. The money will go toward persuading women and gay voters in swing states to vote for Trump.

Attendees at Monday night’s event included former Trump White House official Kellyanne Conway, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, businessman Bryan Eure and his husband Bill White, and Melania’s stylist, Hervé Pierre.

It was the second time this year Melania has hosted a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans. Donald Trump has not joined his wife at either gathering.

Doral rally and Barron’s debutante moment

The former President last night hosted a rally at his golf club in Doral, Florida, not far from Mar-a-Lago. The event was attended by several of Trump’s children, including Barron. Trump’s youngest son avoided the limelight until he turned 18 a couple of months ago.

Trump singled Barron out in the front row and commanded him to stand up, prompting wild applause.

“Where is Barron? Stand up. Look at him! … You’re pretty popular,” said Donald. “He may be more popular than Don and Eric. We gotta talk about this. Hey, Don, we’ve gotta talk about this huh?”

Donald Trump, who has been unusually quiet in the days following the first Presidential debate, used his speech to yet again promise to make America great again if re-elected.

Someone else in attendance at the rally was Senator Marco Rubio. Trump teased the crowd that Rubio may be his Vice President pick. At one point, Trump acknowledged the large number of reporters present.

“I think they probably think I’m going to be announcing that Marco’s going to be vice president,” Trump said.

No such announcement was forthcoming. Most political observers believe Trump will reveal his VP pick at the forthcoming Republican National Convention.

Golfing challenge

In his speech, Trump also challenged Joe Biden to take part in another debate “this week”, and to play him at golf. Trump said such a match would be “bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.”

“Let’s do another debate this week — so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president,” Trump said. “But this time, it will be man to man, no moderators, no holds barred, just name the place, any time.”

The two men debate again on September 10 for ABC News.

The Biden campaign issued a pithy response to Trump’s golfing invite. It highlighted some of Trump’s failures while in office, before adding, “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics — he’s busy leading America and defending the free world.”

“Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”

