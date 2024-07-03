Melania Trump holds the unique distinction of being the only first lady in modern American history who finished her tenure with a net disapproval rating.

Her final approval rating upon vacating the White House in January 2021 was 42%. Meanwhile, her final disapproval rating was 47%. And in the years since, she has remained deeply, deeply unpopular.

All this could explain why she reportedly has zero interest in returning to the role of FLOTUS, despite telling Fox News over a year ago that she fully backed her husband’s 2024 ambitions.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said in May 2023 during an interview to plug her latest line of NFTs.

Now, according to a new report published by the highly reputable Page Six, the 54-year-old has “cut a deal” with her 78-year-old husband. Should he take back the White House in November (god forbid!), she won’t be required to be on first lady duty 24/7.

Instead, she’ll spit her time between Washington, D.C. and New York City, where Barron is expected to start college at NYU in the fall.

An insider tells the gossip rag, “She does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time.”

According to the insider, Melania plans to “spend part of every month–and potentially every week–in NYC”, so she can be close to her grown-up son.

“She can provide both emotional and physical support by being close. Everyone remembers how she delayed moving to Washington DC until Barron finished school.”

Why Barron, now 18, still needs mommy around while he attends college and enters into adulthood is a mystery. But that’s apparently the plan should the unthinkable happen this fall.

As for the convicted ex-president, he’s reportedly given a thumbs up on the plan for his wife to be a part-time FLOTUS as long as it means he gets to live out his wildest dictator fantasy and enact revenge on his political rivals.

The insider adds, “Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to be tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this, and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son.”

“Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children… Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.”

Considering that she hasn’t played an active role–or any role, for that matter–in her husband’s life or presidential campaign, it doesn’t surprise us that Melania plans to sit-out her potential second go as first lady.

She couldn’t even be bothered to attend last week’s debate, giving no explanation for her absence. Just like she couldn’t be bothered to attend any of his recent arrests, arraignments, or court appearances.

Not to mention, she hardly did anything the first time around, aside from murdering Jackie O’s rose garden, trashing Christmas, and rebuilding that tennis pavilion.

Mrs. Trump’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham (ugh) has said numerous times in the past that she hated being FLOTUS, spending most days lounging around the White House residence in her bathrobe and working on her scrapbooks rather than serving the country.

And according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former BFF, senior adviser, and author of the 2020 book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, she “never wanted to be there in the first place.”

Speaking to the MeidasTouch podcast earlier this year, Wolkoff said Melania becoming the first lady again would be “the most tragic thing for our country” because “giving her that platform [would] do positively, absolutely nothing–except create more controversy.”

The thought is truly terrifying. Thankfully, we have Kamala memes to help boost our spirits during these dark times.

