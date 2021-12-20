Aaron Sorkin says casting only gay actors in gay roles is an “empty gesture”

Acclaimed screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin has spoken out against criticism of some of the casting in his latest movie.
Sorkin is best known as the writer of TV’s The West Wing and movies such as Steve Jobs and The Social Network. He directed the movies Molly’s Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. His latest movie as writer and director is Being the Ricardos, which looks at the life of Lucille Ball.
In the movie, Ball is played by Nicole Kidman while husband Desi Arnaz is played by Javier Bardem. There has been some criticism of casting Spanish actor Bardem as the Cuban-born Arnaz.
In an interview with the Sunday Times in the UK yesterday, Sorkin said he found the criticism a “little chilling.”
“This should be the last place there are walls. Spanish and Cuban are not actable. If I was directing you in a scene and said: ‘It’s cold, you can’t feel your face.’ That’s actable. But if I said: ‘Be Cuban’. That is not actable,” he said.
He then went on to comment about casting straight actors in LGBTQ roles.
“Nouns aren’t actable. Gay and straight aren’t actable. You can act being attracted to someone, but can’t act gay or straight,” he said.
“So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think it’s the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.”
Sorkin’s comments follow an interview Bardem gave to the Hollywood Reporter. In it, the actor also dismissed criticism of him taking the role of Arnaz: “’I’m an actor, and that’s what I do for a living: try to be people that I’m not.”
Sorkin also gave an interview last month to the Hollywood Reporter in which he defended the casting of Bardem, saying he’d worked with a “Latina casting consultant”.
“We know when we’re being demeaning,” said Sorkin. “We know that Black face is demeaning because of its historical context because you’re making ridiculous cartoon caricatures out of people.
“We know that Mickey Rooney with the silly piece in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and that makeup doing, silly Japanese speak, we know that’s demeaning. This is not, I felt. Having an actor who was born in Spain playing a character who was born in Cuba was not demeaning. And it wasn’t just the casting consultant who agreed, Lucy and Desi’s Cuban-American daughter didn’t have a problem with it. So, I’m very comfortable with it.”
The issue of whether it’s best to cast gay actors in gay roles has become a hot topic in the last couple of years. British screenwriter Russell T Davies was proud of casting queer talent for all the gay roles in his TV drama, It’s A Sin. He told AnotherMag earlier this year, “My take is to cast gay as gay. Absolutely. I believe that profoundly. I think you not only get authenticity; you get revenge for 100 years of straight-washing.
“And I’ll tell you what, no, I don’t mind a gay actor playing straight. Because from the age of eight, gay people learn to fit in with the straight world and act straight. That’s something we know very profoundly in our hearts.
“So if you want a great performance, cast a gay actor as a straight man because he’s been studying how straight men behave for an awful long time.”
Many gay actors have different opinions on the issue. Neil Patrick Harris, who appeared in It’s A Sin, told the Times in January he believed in giving roles to the “best actor” for the job.
“I’m not one to jump on to labeling. As an actor you certainly hope you can be a visible option for all kinds of different roles … I played a character [in How I Met Your Mother] for nine years who was nothing like me. I would definitely want to hire the best actor.”
Being The Ricardos had a limited theatrical release a couple of weeks ago and comes to Prime Video on December 21.
BLAKENOW
He’s right, I don’t know who started this bullshit movement of gay actors think they should on be in allowed to be in gay roles,
I don’t think they have actually read the equal opportunity act, and how the industry is also protected by Unions.
Theses actors who are on this stupid bandwagon, have also completely forgotten what the definition of profession of Acting means , it’s about you portraying a character that is not yourself. If you want to be yourself go get a job on reality TV.
This discussion is ridiculous.
Cam
I see you ditched the @Hank31 screename to come on this thread and shriek about some of the Hollywood bigotry being punctured.
Cam
Translation: Guy who is part of an industry that refused to hire openly LGBTQ actors for decades now screams because the one or two LGBTQ parts available every few years might not go to straight people.
Let me guess, next Sorkin will explain to us why Scarlett Johanson should play Rosa Parks, or Chris Pratt should play Freida Kahlo.
This wouldn’t be an issue if Hollywood hadn’t screened out LGBTQ and minority actors since it’s inception. They tantruming you see over this slight correction shows you how deeply embedded the bigotry is.
Bosch
I am worried that if this is how we shape the issue, that gay actors will ONLY get gay parts.
Donston
He really should have left “gay” out of his argument. He included it to bolster his supposed point. But it was an idiotic and, yes, empty comparison. While I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to see an actual Puerto Rican play a Puerto Rican icon.
People do need to realize that Hollywood is about the bottom line above all else. And Bardem is far more recognizable in the states than any Peurto Rican actor. While many of these movies don’t get made or don’t get any real push without name actors being cast.
However, once again, the people who love to solely push “the best actor for the part should get the role” completely overlook the nuances of these issues. Most “queers” couldn’t care less about non queers getting queer roles. And we should all know by now that almost half of these actors are likely within the queer spectrum, no matter how they publicly present. While no matter someone’s public identity, you really don’t know the dimensions of anyone’s sexuality, preferences, lifestyle, where they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Basing casting mostly on identities is a slippery slope and is never gonna be a thing. The real issue is more about the industry’s glass ceilings and limited opportunities. While the fact that almost all high-profile and awards bait-y queer roles go to “straight presenting” actors is no mistake. Just like absolutely no high-profile “straight” film roles going to any unabashedly “gay” male actors isn’t an accident. Those are the points of contention and the double standards. But of course, none of them really want to confront that stuff.
Everyone loves to make this convo basic, and it’s not basic. While we all know casting is not mostly about who’s the best for the part. That’s never been how this industry has worked. People stay on that phony shit to justify everything. Just say you don’t give a shit and keep it pushing.
Bosch
Discriminating against actors because of their sexual orientation is wrong, no matter which orientation we’re talking about. Why would we do that; to be more like the homophobes?
I think this is actually a manifestation of the frustration openly gay actors feel with the fact that the majority of actors in Hollywood are dishonest about their sexuality.
GlobeTrotter
This identity politics is really getting out of hand. I thought the whole point of all of these movements these past decades was to get beyond identity and treat everyone equally, regardless of sex, color, creed, nationality or sexuality.
First of all, the best actor should be chosen for a role, period! Secondly, it’s the job of an actor to portray a character as written – that’s what they’re trained to do, to bring an illusion to life. If the script calls for a gay character, then it’s the actor’s job to portray a gay character. If the script calls for a schizophrenic, nymphomaniac, racist, straight character, then it’s the job of the actor to portray a schizophrenic, nymphomaniac, racist, straight character. The actor’s own views, sexuality, lifestyle, etc. plays absolutely no role – it’s his/her job to breathe life into the character he/she has to play.
Life could be so simple if we just got rid of all the identity politics!