Absolutely nobody is buying Ginni Thomas’ latest attempt at damage control

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Donald Trump‘s appeal to keep his Jan. 6 records hidden last month, Clarence Thomas was the only justice on the dissenting side to publicly acknowledge his vote.

Now it turns out Thomas’ wife, Ginni, actually attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that erupted into chaos. Ginni claims she “got cold” and left the event before it became violent, and that she did not play a role in organizing the event. Her attendance is raising questions nonetheless.

One question that comes to mind first… What if she’d packed a warmer jacket?

Thomas’ relationship to the Jan. 6 insurrection had already come under scrutiny after it was revealed she signed a letter saying 11 Oath Keepers who were arrested for seditious conspiracy “have done nothing wrong.”

The far-right conservative activist and noted homophobe also praised the insurrectionists on Facebook, writing “LOVE MAGA people!!!!” and “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.” She later edited the posts to note they were written “before violence” broke out.

And The New York Times reported she co-signed a letter calling for House Republicans to expel Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the GOP conference because of their efforts to investigate the insurrection.

The fact that it’s taken Thomas over a year to admit she attended the rally is more than a bit odd, and some are speculating she was trying to get out ahead of the story to control the narrative.

Here’s what folks are saying:

Ginni Thomas finally admits that she attended Trump’s Stop the Steal rally She cheered on & rallied the MAGA terrorists Only ONE Supreme Court Justice voted to protect Trump’s Jan 6 docs from investigators: Clarence Thomas This is a damning & unforgivable conflict of interest — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 14, 2022

As @rickhasen points out, Ginni Thomas is clearly trying to get ahead of the real story—SHE ATTENDED THE JAN. 6 "STOP THE STEAL" RALLY—by insisting that she "got cold and left early." So it doesn't really count, right?https://t.co/8iSMmMvJ5s https://t.co/xdtUkJkHff — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 14, 2022

I don’t think anyone could read today’s piece in the far-right Washington Free Beacon and see it as anything but a desperate attempt by Ginni Thomas to use her media connections to whitewash her activities. The piece reeks of desperation and damage control by an insurrectionist. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 14, 2022

Clarence Thomas was the only Supreme Court justice to vote to block investigators from getting Jan. 6 docs from Trump. We now know his wife Ginni participated in the Jan. 6 rally that led to the attack on the Capitol. If you want to talk about potential conflicts, start there. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 15, 2022

Can Supreme Court justices be impeached? Can they be held responsible for the conduct of their spouses? Asking for about 200 million Americans who are sick of Clarence Thomas's and Ginni Thomas's bullshit — Mike Sarzo ?????? (@mikesarzo) March 11, 2022

Clarence Thomas shouldn't recuse himself from cases because his wife Ginni causes a conflict of interest. He should resign from SCOTUS because he and Ginni Thomas are anti-democracy, Anti-American, insurrectionist pigs. pic.twitter.com/w7YP75Sflm — Ronald Reagan's Wayward Sperm Viva La #RESISTANCE (@MyVWSucks) March 11, 2022

What people don’t understand—and what some won’t accept because Ginni Thomas is so “respectable” looking (a euphemism for rich and white)—is that she’s every bit the political radical Ali Alexander is, and lies with the same ease that he does. She is a *leading* insurrectionist. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 14, 2022