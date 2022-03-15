sure, jan

Absolutely nobody is buying Ginni Thomas’ latest attempt at damage control

By

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Donald Trump‘s appeal to keep his Jan. 6 records hidden last month, Clarence Thomas was the only justice on the dissenting side to publicly acknowledge his vote.

Now it turns out Thomas’ wife, Ginni, actually attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that erupted into chaos. Ginni claims she “got cold” and left the event before it became violent, and that she did not play a role in organizing the event. Her attendance is raising questions nonetheless.

One question that comes to mind first… What if she’d packed a warmer jacket?

Thomas’ relationship to the Jan. 6 insurrection had already come under scrutiny after it was revealed she signed a letter saying 11 Oath Keepers who were arrested for seditious conspiracy “have done nothing wrong.”

The far-right conservative activist and noted homophobe also praised the insurrectionists on Facebook, writing “LOVE MAGA people!!!!” and “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.” She later edited the posts to note they were written “before violence” broke out.

And The New York Times reported she co-signed a letter calling for House Republicans to expel Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the GOP conference because of their efforts to investigate the insurrection.

The fact that it’s taken Thomas over a year to admit she attended the rally is more than a bit odd, and some are speculating she was trying to get out ahead of the story to control the narrative.

