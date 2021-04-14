highest bidder

Alleged nude photo of Dean Martin showering with another man sells for $4,500 on Ebay

By

This just in: An alleged nude photo of iconic ’50s crooner Dean Martin just sold for nearly $5000 on Ebay.

Several photos, purportedly taken in in the early 1950s, were put up for auction. One of them appears to show Martin and comedian Jerry Lewis (a.k.a. the “King of Comedy”) showering naked together. Another appears to show them relaxing with two other naked guys in a steam room.

The seller’s note on the shower photo reads:

Photo from the Frank Branda collection who was a close friend and worked for Jerry Lewis in the 1950s & 1960s. The Evans Archive logo is of course, not on the actual photo and purposely covers Dean’s privates.

36 bids were placed on the shower photo, which ultimately went for $4,494.99 (plus $6.50 S&H). As for the steam room pic, that received 17 bids and sold for a much more reasonable $347.00 + S&H.

It is unclear if the photos are authentic, but for the sake of whoever dropped almost $5K on them, we certainly hope nobody was duped.

Blogger Brian Ferrari writes:

Cropped versions of a couple of these photos can be found on Pinterest, although in poor quality jpegs, apparently scans of photos that ran in a magazine or newspaper at the time. I wouldn’t exactly call Pinterest a reliable source, but if the captioning is accurate these shots were taken in 1952 at the Palm Springs El Mirador Hotel.

I’m the first to call “fake” on photoshopped images found on the internet, but these new photos are very clear. The only pixel anomalies are the results of my attempt to remove the eBay seller’s name, which was strategically plastered across key nether regions, including Dean Martin’s uncut dong.

