Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal get handsy, Doritos flavored liquor & a missing twink: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Whew! There’s something about the sun setting at 4:30 p.m everyday that makes me exceptionally ruminative. Suddenly, everything –– from decadently-decorated store windows, to lots filled with fresh pine trees, to the Dunkin’ Donuts mobile app –– is inspiring an overwhelming state of meditation.

Maybe I should stop sleeping in until noon everyday?

This week in queer news has been similarly reflective. Gay Twitter looked back on the craziest pick-up lines they’ve received on Grindr –– then raced to defend it. Andy Cohen reconsidered his, uh, “polarizing drip” at a recent event. And fittingly, the National Film Registry led us on a walk down memory lane with the addition of LGBTQ+ faves like Desperately Seeking Susan and Fame.

And in spite of it all, the holiday spirit is undeniable, between re-runs of The Family Stone and the end of Hanukkah, which we celebrated with Jewish dating app Lox Club’s gay intern on TikTok.

Beyond all that, my social media feeds have been filled with gift ideas, outrageous headlines, inescapable pop stars, and of course, cute boys. Thank goodness.

Fire up the sun lamp, get a head start on your nightly skincare routine, and procrastinate your holiday shopping even further, because we’re about to dive into 10 things we’re obsessed with this week.

1. Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand Puzzle

Image Credit: Random Accessories NYC

Confession time: I’ve always been a big fan of puzzles… but I have no idea WTF to do with them once I’m finished. (And honestly, what are you supposed to do with a giant 1000-piece portrait of a cocker spaniel besides dissemble and shove it back in a box?) That’s why I absolutely fell in love with the Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand Puzzle –– $34.95 at Random Accessories NYC –– which is definitively frame-worthy.

Created by the acclaimed LGBTQ+ designer, it’s not only a mind trick. It’s a 750-piece of understated art that comes in a gorgeous drawer box. The only catch, girls? Assembly is required.

2. Where’s The Twink? puts an LGBTQ+ twist on Waldo

Image Credit: WheresTheTwink on Etsy

Where’s Waldo is a canonically gay character. And by that, I mean I’ve gone as him for Halloween twice.

But the typical hidden picture book gets a much-needed gay twist with Where’s the Twink ($17 on Etsy). Instead of looking for a dude in red-and-white stripes, we follow our young gay hero Finn, who’s moved to the big city and keeps getting lost in clubs, gyms, theaters, and of course, at Pride. It’s not only well-done and adorable, but it comes from a gay duo in London, who hopes the book shines a rainbowy light on the community as a whole.

3. Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal’s horny press tour

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott photographed by Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times pic.twitter.com/NwIRNEN8ju — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 6, 2023

In case you haven’t heard: Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal are gay for each other in a new gay movie that’s like, really gay. As I anxiously await their film All of Us Strangers (which hits theaters on December 22), I’ve been following every move of their press tour like it’s my full-time job. And it’s been getting kind of hot.

Mescal recently told Variety that their steamy lovemaking scenes were “sexy and healing,” and called those moments with Scott “one of the greatest honors of [his] career to date.” On the other hand, Scott told the outlet: “I like Paul. I love Paul, in fact.”

But if there’s one takeaway from their recent BuzzFeed’s Co-Star Test video –– where they chatted RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pet Shop Boys, and grabbing each other at “crack of dawn” –– it’s that these men have chemistry!

4. This ultra-soft and funky colored pullover sweatshirt

Image Credit: Target

I don’t know when fuzzy fabric clothes came en vogue. (Hasn’t fleece always just been a blanket thing?) Still, as a cozy connoisseur, I’m into it. For that reason, this snug pullover –– featuring snap buttons down the neck, a stand-up collar, and chest pocket –– is on its way to becoming my new favorite jacket.

It’s like I always say, “If you can’t bring the couch with you, why not become the couch?” Albeit, a lot more stylish and without the potato chip crumbs. You snag yours in tan or green for $35 at Target.

5. Taylor Swift going full superhero in this new comic book

Image Credit: TidalWave Productions

It’s Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re just living in it. (OK, as an overdramatic gay person, I use that phrase a lot but there’s no cliche to better describe her dominance all year long.) She’s a hero to millions of LGBTQ+ Swifties –– and literally, the U.S. economy –– so it’s only fitting that Tay gets her own comic book.

She joins the likes of Dolly Parton, Madonna, and Cher with her own Female Force comic book, recounting her rise to empowering icon and global superstar. Don’t expect monsters or super villains, but this epic tale ($19.99 hardcover and $7.99 paperback at Barnes & Noble) might just be the perfect gift for the Swiftie in your life –– or yourself, if you’re willing to admit she was No. 1 on your Spotify Wrapped.

6. A cow wreaking havoc for New York public transportation

Good mornin, there is currently a cow wreaking havoc on the NEC in Newark pic.twitter.com/F23Lq1CY6Y — Julian ? ? ? (@julestrainman) December 14, 2023

Earlier this week, commuters were delayed nearly 45 minutes after a rogue bull was spotted running down the tracks of the New Jersey Transit railway system. Where did it come from? Where did it go? Cotton-Eyed Joe? Animals wreaking havoc is my favorite genre of news, so I was fascinated. But the best part was this edit from @julestrainman on social media which juxtaposed it against a Beyoncé song. It kind of slays –– no bull.

To quote Drag Race‘s Monique Heart, “Brown cow stunning!”

7. Christmas Nightmare: At Home Murder Mystery

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

As I make my way through Christmas party season, I’ve been racking my brain for fresh ideas. After all, you can only watch Elf and build a gingerbread house so many times before you go full-on Scrooge. I’m not a big fan of games with elaborate instructions nor exhaustive timeframes (read: Monopoly), but Christmas Nightmare: At Home Murder Mystery –– $30 on Uncommon Goods –– sounded worth a try.

Guests take on the roles of beloved seasonal icons to track down a killer on the loose at Santa’s Grotto. It’s a unique way to entertain parties of 4 to 12, with three rounds of gameplay. Plus, it’s a great way to avoid any unwanted conversations about politics, your sister’s baby, or when/if you’re ever going to get married.

8. The news anchor who slyly came out on air

Welcome to the LGBTQ+ fam! Taylor Bruck, an anchor at Spectrum News 1 in Ohio, recently went viral for coming out in an off-the-cuff conversation where she mentioned she was spending the holiday with her “girlfriend.” There was no confetti or fanfare, but Bruck’s smile in the video speaks eons to what the moment meant to her.

“A seemingly simple yet scary word,” Bruck wrote on TikTok. “But to me, it’s a step toward accepting and loving myself fully and being authentic on and off the air.” Aw! It’s a sweet and simple reminder that acceptance is there when we’re willing to share our truth selves.

9. Doritos x Empirical’s Nacho Cheese Spirit

Image Credit: Empirical

There is a new liquor on the market that smells and tastes like Doritos Nacho Cheese chips. Yes, you read that correctly. The snack innovators teamed up with spirit maker Empirical for the collab, which boasts a whopping 42% ABV and is now available for preorder ($65 for a 750ml bottle).

After hearing the news (and seeing the very visceral image of a chip floating in a margarita), I immediately had a few follow ups: Who asked for this? Why do I want to taste it? Can we get a Cool Ranch version?

Still, my biggest question: is it going to stain your innards like the cheese-dust stains your fingers?!

10. The hilariously dark untold story of Mrs. Claus

We never talk about Mrs. Claus, but you can bet she’s got a story. Gay content creator Zachariah Porter shared his spin on the jolly ol’ lady in a new viral video –– think Gaga in House of Gucci mixed with a chainsmoking mob wife in a Netflix documentary –– and it’s hilarious.

From spilling Santa’s ozempic secrets, to dishing on the elves, and asserting, “I invented the Naughty List,” I would seriously watch an entire series about this woman.