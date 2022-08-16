Anne Heche’s final public words on her relationship with Ellen: “That was my Cinderella story”

I think it was a slow roll. When you come to understand the truth of another. I wanted desperately to have that relationship be the love of my life. That was my Cinderella story.
But what happened was that I was shut out from things that I cared about and in order to make her feel like she was being loved, I would erase those things from my past such as acting and replace them with things that I thought would give her a foundation.
As we got further and further away from me being able to be in public the way that would please her, I began getting further and further away from my friends and my friendships. And one of the things that concerned me very much was that I beginning to feel shut off and shut down and shut away.
I told Ellen that I needed to have friends, she said that she did not want a girlfriend that needed that, and that is the day I left.The late Anne Heche reflecting on her ex-girlfriend Ellen Degeneres in 2021 in what would become her final public words on their relationship.
8 Comments
Burtram Fidelity
The word that most accurately describes Ellen D is a word that rhymes with punt.
MHaumesser
Call Ellen whatever you want, she laughs all the way to the bank! Her net worth is $330 million!
bachy
People dream about being in love with a celebrity (or extremely successful person), but in order to get to the top, they are frequently control freaks. I don’t think they can easily turn that off when it comes to their relationships. The partner may often feel like a staff employee.
Paulie P
gee i wonder how many friends Portia has…. or hasn’t.
John
We rarely see Portia, so I think she’s ok with Ellen being the center of her life. Ellen wanted a pet and she got one.
Cam
If Portia DiRossi’s career since they’ve been together is any indication, it seems like this statement is right on the money.
John
Yes. And if they are both happy with the situation, then it’s fine. But it’s clear what kind of relationship she wants and why it didn’t work for Anne.
DBMC
Sad, that even though Heche has turned in some really good performances she’ll always be best known as Ellen Degeneres’s former lover.