Anti-LGBTQ lawmaker/former ‘Survivor’ contestant embarks on single-man crusade to decriminalize incest in Kentucky

State Rep. Nick Wilson of Kentucky has come a long way from his days on Survivor.
The former reality TV contestant, who appeared on Survivor’s 37th season in 2018 and returned for the 40th season in 2020, was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2022 after running unopposed following the retirement of incumbent Regina Huff.
Since taking office, he’s used his newly-obtained position of power to spew anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry and push for legislation that harms queer people, particularly queer kids.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
During his first year in office, 33-year-old Wilson voted in favor of a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender children as well as the discussion of sexual orientation in schools.
This week, he kicked off his second year in office by embarking on a single-man crusade to decriminalize incest.
On Tuesday, Wilson introduced House Bill 269, which sought to make sex between first cousins OK in the eyes of the law, only to withdraw it less than 24 hours later after he received widespread ridicule.
OK, now for the backstory…
Under current Kentucky law, a person is guilty of incest if they have sex with any person known to be “his or her parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, great-grandparent, great-grandchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, brother, sister, first cousin, ancestor, or descendent.”
Wilson wanted to remove “first cousin” from the list of familial relationships. Taking it one step further, he also wanted incest to be downgraded from a Class C felony to a Class D felony, “unless it is committed with a person who is less than twelve years of age.”
Evidently, in his mind, cousin’s bumping uglies with one another (provided they are heterosexual and over the age of 12) is far less egregious than two gay people who aren’t related falling in love, or a trans person being treated with dignity by their doctor.
Almost immediately after introducing the bill, Wilson became a laughingstock on social media.
In a two-minute video posted to TikTok, New York public defender Eliza Orlins blasted his “truly insane” proposal and urged Kentuckians to “flood his office” with phone calls.
“Nick Wilson is not only supporting but has introduced a bill that would reclassify incest in the state of Kentucky to not include your own first cousin,” she said. “Kentucky, like so many other places, is facing a lot of issues, and this is Nick’s top legislative priority.”
Less than one day after introducing HB 269, Wilson withdrew it. In a post shared on Facebook yesterday, he claimed the whole “first cousins” thing was actually a typo and that he’s fixing it now and plans to reintroduce the bill later.
“During the drafting process, there was an inadvertent change, which struck ‘first cousins’ from the list of relationships included under the incest statute, and I failed to add it back in,” he explained.
He also said that he wants to add groping by a family member to the definition of incest.
“Currently, incest only applies in cases of intercourse. So sexual touching/groping by uncles, stepdads, or anyone with a familial relationship is not included in incest,” he outlined. “My bill makes that kind of sexual contact a Class D Felony unless the victim is under the age of 12, then it increases the penalty to a Class C Felony.”
Wilson said he hopes people will give his bill a fair shot once it has been redrafted, saying it’s imperative that lawmakers combat the of legacy of “familial and cyclical abuse that transcends generations of Kentuckians.”
“I understand that I made a mistake, but I sincerely hope my mistake doesn’t hurt the chances of the corrected version of the bill,” he said. “It is a good bill, and I hope it will get a second chance.”
35 Comments
ZzBomb
“It’s just so Republican” pretty much sums it up.
I mean they idolize a makeup wearing pig who has professed his sexual attraction to his daughter and partied w/ Epstein more times than a coked up Club Kid went dancing at Studio 54 in the 80’s.
This all tracks.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Let’s leave Joe Biden out of this.
Those showers with his young daughter (that she wrote about in her diary) were a long time ago.
ZzBomb
LOL I trigger the troll.
RIGay
Zero surprise. None.
decrans
Interesting pivot from yesterday’s polyamory propaganda and childhood gender transition push. There are documented cases of Munchausen syndrome by transgender childhood proxy. But it’s not like y’all want to create legislation to address that. Oh goodness no! It’s mostly because the abovementioned story aligns with your knuckle-dragging Trump voter narrative.
ZzBomb
Oh look, the armchair psychologist using big words they don’t understand and aren’t licensed to diagnose has an opinion.
decrans
Trump, Epstein, Yada. Meanwhile, let’s overlook Bill Clinton partaking in the same behavior and Joe Biden showering with his daughter. Babe, I don’t need a psychology degree to call out your hypocritical dumbassery. It’s plain as day.
ZzBomb
Well 1 Biden never did that.
2. Clinton isn’t running for office, otherwise you would have had a point
3. You worship a makeup wearing pig who sexualizes his own daughter.
4. I love how triggered you are from the facts I just laid out.
decrans
Uh-huh. The same old Zz diarrhea. Slosh.
I’m not voting for Trump for the umpteenth time. Seek help for your mental condition on that one. Please.
And again, Clinton was the standard of the Democratic party for 40 years through various sex allegations. What did y’all do? Hell, you almost gave his wife access to power so the chicanery could begin anew for this abusive power couple.
And you have the gall to natter on about Baron? Oh my God. Excuse me while I hold my stomach from laughter.
ZzBomb
LOL
Triggered another troll!
I’m on a roll today. You and Baron and the whataboutisms!? Wonderfully hilarious how you fail to defend your own bullsh*t.
decrans
I’m not triggered. Perhaps, it triggers you to think of teens like the ones in HBO’s “Transhood”. They cried when their mothers made them parade around as trans at a book signing and detransitioned in a show epilogue. That’s your “Everyone is trans who says they’re trans and let’s give them drugs” ideology coming back to bite you in the ass. And you can’t address that. Your brain isn’t that evolved. Better drop trou, pop a squat and scream about Trump to a non Trump voters again. Winning strategies, I guess. (Shrugs)
ZzBomb
Oh look, another pivot to another whataboutism from a troll who still can’t defend their own bullsh*t.
decrans
Uh yeah. You started out yammering about Epstein. Try what you preach, babe.
ZzBomb
I never said anything about Epstein in response to your post?
Triggered much?
decrans
You’re the one blathering constantly about Trump to a non-voter. Triggered about your ideological shortcomings which sometimes leaves kids with collateral damage much?
ZzBomb
LOL Where did I mention or even infer about Trump in response to your original post?
Triggered much?
Mister P
Hey kid want to buy a new gender? According to Dee trans we are pushing it like drugs.
decrans
May I remind you that your movement wanted fewer guardrails for years? As more teen detransitioners filed lawsuits, a national pushback was born. That’s on you. Your movement created this mess. The ramifications are what you deserve until you can come up with solves. Oh well. Such is life.
ZzBomb
@Mister P
It’s all about “parent’s rights” until a parent doesn’t do what the right says they should do to their kid.
decrans
Once again, Zz going off topic and accusing others of the same behavior. How adorable.
ZzBomb
Decrans,
You know everything about going off topic. You brought up something about the Clinton’s in a conversation that didn’t even infer them in any context. Maybe you should stay in your lane: counting your toes. Seems that’s about your level of education.
decrans
Ummmm. Yeah. You posted about Epstein (off-topic). In relation to that. Reading context with your own words, honey.
ZzBomb
Decrans,
Well I never mentioned Epstein at all in regards to any of my responses to your posts. So there is “no relation to that” beside you pivoting to off topic subjects you know nothing about. But please tell me all you know b/c you may have watched something on HBO and are now some “expert.”
Mister P
I’m not saying it was right but Clinton was in a consensual relationship which means it is not my business and very few other people should stick their nose in it either.
This guy pushing for cousins sure thinks it is his business who Clinton fools around with.
He also thinks medical care between a child his family and doctors is his business too. He should butt out
decrans
It is. When kids are damaged and your side doesn’t care to address the collateral damage. Government picks up the pieces. Don’t like it? Figure it out so it doesn’t happen. Clinton also had power dynamics with most of the women. And yes, I’m sure you want independent voters like me to believe that when Trump did the same thing that ‘it was so very, very wrong.” Get a grip.
Mister P
No one is even bringing up Trump’s consensual affairs.
ZzBomb
I love how the article is about a creepy cis-gender “straight” right wing blow hard trying to change the laws so he can have sex with his cousin but the right wing trolls of course need to pivot the narrative to attack trans people with their phony and fake concerns over things that are not happening and that they know nothing about.
Dunning Kruger much?
decrans
It is creepy. But here’s the thing: Your ideology has shortcomings as far as mentally ill kids being misdiagnosed. But hey. You’re okay with that! Screw em! And I will point out the hypocrisy. You’re triggered and want to scream into void about Trump to an independent voters who will not be voting for Trump. Seek emotional regulation.
ZzBomb
Oh look Decrans, a person with no higher education to speak of regarding mental health has an opinion.
We should all take note!?
decrans
I graduated college and went through a gender detransition. Guess what? I talk about my experiences with other detransitioners statewide and nationally. We affect legislation. Go cry about it. We live in a democracy.
ZzBomb
BAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA
Surrrrrrrre just like you’re an “independent” constantly serving up right wing talking points!?
decrans
I became more conservative after surviving a horrific gender transition that gave me more sexual trauma and screwed up my liver enzymes. See also: I lived in California, a state with a huge gap between the lumpenproletriat and uberwealthy technocrats. And yall want me to believe you’re the party of the working class? Changing worldviews! Life comes at you fast.
decrans
But yes, I worked under Christina Berry at The Daily Wire. She also became a conservative leaning independent after living in California. Very rarely do people go the other way. Ask yourself why that is.
ZzBomb
Gawd stop lying, this is really pathetic now. Really, have some dignity.
Mister P
Some people make mistakes in life. Youthful indiscretions, drugs or crimes. Most people move forward to be happy.
Although some just get bitter and post visuals about defecating.