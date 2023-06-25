Beyonce’s best dancer, Lady Bunny’s master class, & a hot, shirtless baseball team

Check out 24 photos of male celebs dripping in bisexuality, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Beyoncé’s best dancer Rob Bynes went viral.
@dor_ilans Over 1M views, hundreds of messages and comments later! We found him btw, he’s also very handsome 🫢 @Rob Bynes #beyonce #show #renaissancetour #london #beyoncedancers #energy ♬ צליל מקורי – Dor_ilan
Lady Bunny gave a master class in one-liners.
@carlosolguinsauceda Lady Bunny performing at Henderson Pride last night. #ladybunny #icon #legend #lgbtq #pridemonth🏳️🌈 ♬ original sound – Carlos Olguin
The Florence Flamingos played ball.
@florenceflamingos The boys are feeling real good after last night’s win🤩🥵🔥 #flamingos #baseball #coastalplainleague #sports #florenceflamingos #cpl #booktok ♬ original sound – Florence Flamingos
Mayor Liz Branigan stood up to hate.
@amyw028 The mayor was SO strong. The room was full of angry, hateful people but she persisted!!!! #libertyhilltx #pridemonth #fyp ♬ original sound – Amy
Jake Hill dropped a new song.
@iamactuallyjakehill Dixon Dallas is set to make his country music debut very soon 🎸🤠 #fyp #countrymusic #country #dixondallas ♬ original sound – Jake Hill
Kylie Minogue translated “Padam.”
@todayshow It’s not just a word, it’s a lifestyle! @Kylie Minogue explains what #Padam is to our #3rdHourTODAY anchors. #PadamPadam, we hear it and we know! ❤️ #KylieMinogue #TODAYShow ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
Manu Rios arrived in style.
@gala.fr #manurios #amiparis #amiss24 #tiktokfashion ♬ Unholy – Kim Petras Verse – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Eric and Brad hung a Pride flag.
@ericandbrad We just moved to a conservative area of OC, and we wanted to feel at home by putting up our pride flag. We’ll admit, we had a moment of doubt last week and took it down. We live close to a school, and we weren’t quite sure how our new neighbors would react. But then we remembered what it was like growing up closeted in a similar area, and how much it meant to see signs of acceptance and support. So, in honor of Pride Month, the flag is flying high and proud once again. Yes, there might be a couple of ‘Karens’ lurking in the neighborhood (stay tuned for updates), but we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, and we deserve to be able to fly our flag proudly! We’ve missed you all and can’t wait to share this new chapter of our lives with you. Stay tuned for more updates, much love, and happy Pride Month! 🏳️🌈 #gaycouples #gay #pride #pridemonth ♬ original sound – Eric & Brad
James Jacobson lost his job.
@jjandthecity I’d risk it all #gay #lgbt #gaypride #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #gayrights #gayhistory #teacher #teachers ♬ original sound – James Jacobson
Caroline Cossey called out a transphobe.
@sultrydoll there’s one thing about us dolls, and that’s we know how to chew the transphobes up and spit them right out <3 #carolinecossey #tula #90s #fyp #transsexual #transgender #transandproud #transwoman #transtiktok #trans #happypride #transwomenarewomen #lgbtq #transgirl #🏳️⚧️ ♬ original sound – ꨄ🏳️⚧️
And Jake Shears gushed over Kylie.
@queerty #JakeShears talks about his long, collaborative friendship with #KylieMinogue ❤️ #padam #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
One Comment
Kangol2
I’ve seen Lady Bunny at Wigstock, at other venues in NYC, and in P’twon and she’s lost none of her wit or comic timing! Rob Bynes can move–and dance!