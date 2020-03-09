Bisexual reality star Carlton Morton says he’s in therapy after posting series of cryptic tweets

After writing a series of cryptic social media posts and then checking into the hospital, bisexual reality Carlton Morton says he’s now working with a therapist to cope with the blowback he’s received since appearing on Netflix’s Love is Blind.

Last week, Morton took to Instagram to say he’s “done” with people attacking him for being a queer Black man, writing:

“I’m really done. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, etc. I am not doing any press/bookings as of today’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life. Also, so called “celebrity” friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER yet they don’t! I’ve argued for tons of people. Y’all see ANY of those people speaking up for me? I”M DONE.”

He followed that up with a tweet that said: “Today is one of those days where I don’t want to be here. I feel extremely alone and unsupported. I’ve cried for help since Feb. 13. No one cares.”

TMZ reports that after writing the tweet, someone from inside Carlton’s home in Atlanta called 911 for a non-life threatening injury, which resulted in him being taken to the hospital.

Morton now says the call was placed by a friend seeking a wellness check.

“I’m dealing with this the best that I can,” he tells TMZ, adding, “I’m waking up to death threats in my DMs, social media comments, just feeling again like I have to rally behind myself.”

Carlton also says he’s working with a therapist to better his mental health and to cope with the daily death threats and negative feelings towards himself.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the reality star adds that he has relied on close friends to help get him through the backlash he has faced from his appearance on Love is Blind.

“I told the people that mattered to me that I was concerned with their opinions,” he said. “I was like, ‘This show is coming out and it’s probably going to be a tough time for me because I spoke my entire truth.’ And they didn’t really push the issue. They just said, ‘Okay, whatever it is, we have your back.’”

We’re glad Carlton is getting the care he needs!

