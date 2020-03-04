Bisexual reality star posts string of cryptic tweets, says he’s “really done” after biphobic treatment

Carlton Morton currently stars in Season 1 of Netflix’s new dating reality series Love Is Blind. But things have not been easy for him these past couple of weeks. In fact, they seem to be getting worse.
After coming out as “a bisexual or fluid male,” Morton’s girlfriend, Diamond Jack, blew up at him and returned her engagement ring on camera. Things got pretty heated after that.
Speaking to CNN afterwards, Morton said he regretted coming out to Jack, as well as how he responded to her anger about his sexuality.
“I told her on a platform that has 190 million subscribers globally,” he reflected. “I regret the way that I responded to [her response].”
Morton added, “I do feel like the true story there about bisexual men is being overlooked, because people are so angry.”
Since then, he’s been met with a constant wave of biphobic remarks on social media and insensitive questions from interviewers.
In a recent radio interview, Morton was asked to “make a choice” between men or women.
“You understand how incorrect that is and how offensive that is to bisexual people?” he replied. “You are basically wiping them out by saying they have to make a choice.”
Now, it appears he’s had enough.
In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Morton says he’s “done” with people attacking him for being a queer Black man, writing:
“I’m really done. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, etc. I am not doing any press/bookings as of today’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life. Also, so called “celebrity” friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER yet they don’t! I’ve argued for tons of people. Y’all see ANY of those people speaking up for me? I”M DONE.”
He followed that up with a cryptic tweet that said: “Today is one of those days where I don’t want to be here. I feel extremely alone and unsupported. I’ve cried for help since Feb. 13. No one cares.”
The remarks have many people feeling worried:
Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on February 13 and is currently available to stream.
Donston
Well, a lot of people on the show is getting hate, because a lot of those contestants didn’t come off so well. The social media dismissal Carlton is receiving stems mostly from him coming off manipulative, phony and emotionally fragile rather than mostly having to do with his sexuality, identity, orientation, whatever.
The whole concept of the show is to try and get to know someone, to try and build affections and romantic, emotional, even sexual bonds-all without seeing or touching the other person. He waited months to reveal his dimensions and his past to Diamond. Hell, he waited until after he asked the woman to marry him. So, she had every right to be upset. He completely undermined that the point was to try and build deep, honest connections with no facade. She didn’t even get that upset or break-up with him. She tried to make the relationship work (rather she played nice for TV or not, who knows). Yet, as soon as they got into a slight disagreement Carlton became childish, unreasonably angry and misogynistic. He also revealed himself to be a total bitchy queen despite trying so hard to come off masculine.
He unfortunately came off like a lot of “queer” males (particularly “DL” black males): hiding his effeminate nature underneath basic hyper masculinity, obsessed with showing and “proving” to the world how into chicks he is and how much he wants a woman, and has a very damaged ego and terrible temper. He clearly has a lot of internal and external frustrations, most of it isn’t directly connected to identity. The dude has a lot to work on with himself before he worries about getting seriously involved with anyone. His obvious issues and the fact that he did come off like he was using this woman made him look really bad. Not everything is about a “phobia”.
Donston
If you really think about everything he did and how he came off, social media took it relatively easy on the guy. There were a couple of other contestants that have received far harsher, more unsympathetic treatments. However, even the chicks who typically put their pom-poms up for any guy who claims he’s not “straight” or “gay” couldn’t support this guy or his behaviors. I’m not seeing anywhere else that is claiming that this dude his dealing with “biphobia”. But of course, that ends up being Graham’s conclusion. He’s not even one of the most most talked about people from the show. Perhaps the lack of attention he’s getting has more to do with why he’s upset. The fact that he’s apparently falling apart due to this is further evidence that the guy’s issues probably have a lot more to do with not understanding or accepting where he is in the romantic/sexual/affection/emotional fulfillment/relationship contentment spectrum, not knowing how to handle his fluidity, having a frail ego and/or general mental health issues. Social media isn’t even half of what’s going on with him.
frapachino
You forgot to change handles Sybil!
Donston
It’s all one thought. I wrote the second post after realizing how dangerous and lame it was to say that this dude is being victimized when social media in general is taking it easy on him. Graham couldn’t even find legitimately hateful and mean Tweets for this article.
I don’t do multiple handles. Perhaps you’re revealing your own behaviors.
frapachino
Grow a pair and get off social media.
dorahi
jonasalden
I’ve never watched that show, but I DO agree with one thing he said:
“Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black lives.” I’m Black, I’m Gay, and I know it to be generally true.
Donston
The dude came out to his “fiancee” on television (or rather the internet). That was tacky enough. But he has been generally bitchy and self-victimizing, both during the show and after. He also refuses to own any type of responsibility for the multiple reasons why he’s not particularly well-liked by social media. He’s asking for support from strangers, but random people on the internet cannot assist him with his particular problems. Yes, he does have a general point with that quote. God knows he does. But dragging BLM into his messiness just highlights his narcissism. There are reasons why he’s not even getting any support from the black “lgbtq community”. I don’t know if he thought the show was gonna make him a star or some “bi icon” or solve all his general problems, but his approach from the beginning to now has been f-ed up.