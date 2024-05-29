Image Credits: Bretman Rock via Instagram, @bretmanrock (left) | Jeremy Pope via Getty Images (center) | Gottmik via ‘RuPaul’s Drag race All Stars 9,’ Paramount+ (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

KNIVES OUT & PROUD: Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc will be back on the case in 2025’s Wake Up Dead Man, and this Knives Out sequel is shaping up to be the gayest one yet as Andrew Scott and more exciting names join the ensemble. [Queerty]

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Just in time for Pride Month, GLAAD has launched “Here We Are,” a powerful new campaign which, inspired by the statistic that less than 30% of Americans know a transgender person, will spotlight a number of everyday trans heroes working and living across the country. [Here We Are Now]

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL: Get ready for bulking season, Nicholas Galtizine! The Red, White & Royal Blue star has been tapped to play muscle-clad hero He-Man in a long-delayed live-action adaptation of the (we’ll say it!) incredibly homoerotic ’80s cartoon, Masters Of The Universe. [Variety]

IN BRIEF(S): Calvin Klein’s new pride collection “This Is Love” features celebrity spokes-model Jeremy Pope, and the photos are absolutely… wait, where were we? Sorry, we got distracted by all this gorgeousness:

CRASH THE CIS-TEM: On last week’s Drag Race All-Stars 9 runway, trans-masc queen Gottmik gagged the world with a fierce and impactful double-mastectomy surgery look that is breaking conservatives’ brain—so much so that they’re finally (albeit accidentally) affirming his gender identity. [INTO]

THE NEXT EUPHORIA?: Last year, it was announced that Bret Easton Ellis‘ latest novel—the coming-of-age thriller The Shards—was getting a splashy HBO adaptation. And though Luca Guadagnino was initially attached, the series is moving forward with a new director, Dream Scenario‘s Kristoffer Borgli. [Indiewire]

DOUBLE RAINBOW: Ahead of his new album Honeymind‘s release this Friday, Ben Platt kicked off his residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre on Broadway and brought out special guest ally Kacey Musgraves for a beautiful duet of her song “Rainbow.”

At the first night of his residency on Broadway at the Palace Theatre, Ben Platt brought out Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves as his special guest to perform “Rainbow.” With a special guest every night, head to Broadway Direct to get your tickets to Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. pic.twitter.com/revcnmbUfy — Broadway Direct (@BroadwayDirect) May 29, 2024

POWER-UP: Course-correcting after decades of weird jokes about Birdo, Nintendo has confirmed that fan-favorite character Vivian is trans in the upcoming remake of Paper Mario, making a major step in the right direction of LGBTQ+ inclusivity for this gaming giant. [LGBTQNation]

NEVER TOO LATE: Oscar-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin—best known for penning supernatural romance Ghost and horror Jacob’s Ladder—has come out as gay at 81, confirming his wife has known about his sexuality for over 50 years. [The Guardian]

SPICE OF LIFE: “Actors On Actors” is upon us, Variety‘s always anticipated interview series bringing together awards-season frontrunners, and the new batch of convos will feature LGBTQ+ icons like Jodie Foster, Fellow Travelers‘ Jonathan Bailey, Hacks‘ Hannah Einbinder, hunky Taylor Zakhar Perez & more. [Variety]

TRUE COLORS: The empowering story of Cyndi Lauper‘s rise from eccentric outsider to hit-maker is told in the documentary Let The Canary Sing (heading to Paramount+ on June 4), which will highlight her decades of activism and significance as an LGBTQ+ ally.

CINEMA HER-STORY: One of the major winners at this year’s Cannes film fest was “musical crime comedy” Emilia Perez, which earned a shared Best Actress prize for stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, & Karla Sofía Gascón—making the latter the first-ever trans performer to receive the award. [Queerty]

MEAN GIRL TO “IT” GIRL: INTO‘s Pride season feature “25 Under 25” rock-n-rolls on with a spotlight on Broadway/pop/movie star Reneé Rapp, who has been dubbed “the sapphic of the year.” [INTO]

BOYFRIEND REVEAL?: It would seem beauty influencer and social superstar Bretman Rock has “soft-launched” a new beau, hottie Justice Fester, whose chiseled back can be seen in a rather adorable TikTok where the two make some beautiful music together.

The Final Hump

The dazzling new drama Solo tells the story of Simon (Boy Erased‘s Theodore Pellerin), a rising star of Montreal’s vibrant drag scene. But there’s more than just glitter and wigs to this story, as filmmaker Sophie Dupuis’ film gradually reveals itself to be both a romance and a family drama, as Simon contends with complicated new love affair with fellow queen Olivier (French queer cinema icon Félix Maritaud) and the return of his long-estranged mother Claire (Anne-Marie Cadieux) This week, as Solo continues to expand into more theaters across the country, Queerty is thrilled to share this exclusive sneak-peek clip, which showcases the film’s romantic side as Simon and Olivier get closer than they ever expected.

