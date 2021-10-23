instastuds

Bruno Baba’s hot dogs, Chris Damned’s full glass, & Olly Alexander’s new pants

By

This week Rose McGowan made a transphobic mess, the Boston Red Sox danced to a queer pop staple, and Elton John gave Lil Nas X a rave review. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan O’Connell sat back.

 

Ryan O'Connell sat back.

Omar Ayuso woke up late.

 

Omar Ayuso woke up late.

Chris Damned drank at Camp Crystal Lake.

 

Chris Damned drank at Camp Crystal Lake.

Ed Westwick had a smoothie.

 

Ed Westwick had a smoothie.

Ryan Cleary took a long nap.

 

Ryan Cleary took a long nap.

Terry Miller felt dirty.

 

Terry Miller felt dirty.

Daniel Goodfellow stayed hydrated.

Shomari Francis hung up the phone.

 

Shomari Francis hung up the phone.

Kameron Michaels washed the dishes.

 

Kameron Michaels washed the dishes.

Bruno Baba had five hot dogs.

 

Bruno Baba had five hot dogs.

Derek Chadwick brushed his teeth.

 

Derek Chadwick brushed his teeth.

Thaddeus Coates posed for Savage X Fenty.

 

Thaddeus Coates posed for Savage X Fenty.

Jai Rodriguez got a spray tan.

 

Jai Rodriguez got a spray tan.

Zac Efron turned 34.

 

Zac Efron turned 34.

Miles McMillan had breakfast.

 

Miles McMillan had breakfast.

Olly Alexander got in bed.

 

Olly Alexander got in bed.

Ethan Hethcote walked the beach.

 

Ethan Hethcote walked the beach.

DJ Alex Lo had coffee.

 

DJ Alex Lo had coffee.

Justin T. Russo celebrated an anniversary.

 

Justin T. Russo celebrated an anniversary.

Andres Castro checked his body.

And Dan Heagney flexed for Pride.

 

Dan Heagney flexed for Pride.