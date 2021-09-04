California lawmaker’s Grindr profile blasted to his 17K Twitter followers

Democratic California State Assemblymember Evan Low has officially joined Grindr.

We know this because the out assemblymember told us. Well, not us specifically, but he did post a screenshot of his profile for his 17K+ Twitter followers.

Low’s share was intentional — no scandal here. He’s been campaigning in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom as the state rapidly approaches the September 14 recall election.

“Hello beautiful!” Low wrote in his profile. “I’m on here to urge you to VOTE NO on the Republican Recall!”

“Governor Gavin Newsom has consistently stood for equality and our LGBTQ community. Now let us all be there for him,” he continued.

“I’ve joined @Grindr! Let’s chat about Voting “NO” on the Republican Recall! California deserves better,” he added on Twitter.

The profile picture is one of Low smiling alongside Newsom. Power couple alert.

There are over 40 candidates, a majority of whom are Republicans, looking to unseat Newsom. Caitlyn Jenner is one, though she doesn’t actually have any chance at a win.

Front-runer Larry Elder, however, does. The conservative radio host’s positions are about as opposite to Newsom as could be. Elder, who is Black, says systemic racism isn’t real. He opposes abortion rights, mask mandates, and the minimum wage. He’s a major supporter of Donald Trump.

Newsom shows a lead in polling among likely voters, but voter turnout remains an urgent issue. Republicans so far have been outpacing Democrats in mail-in voting, and the GOP historically brings out more in-person voters than the Dems.

If you live in California, VOTE.

If you have friends or family in California, make sure they VOTE.