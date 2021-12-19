The campiest celebrity holiday merch to deck your halls and ring in the new year

Whether you’re shopping for a super stan or just trying to find something cute to wear to the Christmas parties dotting your calendar this end of year, your favorite celebs are here for you. From ornaments, to onesies, to coffee mugs, and more, your options are plentiful.

The out rapper had yet another huge year, releasing his debut studio album, Montero, to critical acclaim and commercial success, and further cementing himself as an LGBTQ icon. His store is full of items for those looking to rep the Montero era, but if you’re looking to keep things in the yuletide spirit you can also take advantage of his “Holiday” single apparel. After all, who doesn’t need Lil Nas X kissing himself as part of their t-shirt game? You can even use it to live like Joy Behar commands and come out to the family…see what happens (or maybe don’t).

Want a cozy Christmas time vibe? Check out Ariana Grande’s Christmas & Chill collection, named after her 2015 album. Every other year it seems onesies make a comeback, so stock up, and don’t forget the milk and cookies tin lunchbox for whoever is playing Santa in your life these days.

Do you like Christmas shirts? Do you want more funny Christmas shirts? Wear Bob the Drag Queen’s Merry Xmas tee and have yourself a fracking great new year!

It’s borderline illegal to talk about Christmas without mentioning the legendary Mariah. So you should already know her online store is stocked with holiday goodies. In fact, she’s got an entire holiday section. If you’re a fan of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” naturally, you’re in luck!

Trixie Mattel

Win the Christmas card contest this year by sending your favorite Trixie Mattel fan a card signed by queen herself.

The dance diva believes in the power of the holiday season, not to mention the power of Christmas merch. The ugly Christmas sweater is a highlight, and we can’t turn down an ornament that reminds mom we don’t need to marry a rich man, we ARE a rich man. If not this year, maybe next.

Everyone’s favorite gay Canadian masked country singer would be remiss if he too didn’t get in on the Christmas merch game. His lone offering, a Christmas sweater, could be the perfect purchase for the Peck superfan who otherwise has it all.

Beyoncé’s best wrapper shirt wins. That is all.

Well, shit. How y’all doin’? You’ll probably be doing even better with a pair of “Love. Light. Leslie.” holiday socks. Just sayin’.

Dolly never fails to deliver, and her holiday merch is no exception. Have yourself a holly Dolly Christmas.

There’s no telling if you’ll get those cha cha heels you’re after this Christmas, but you can always get some Divine into your Christmas season. The official Divine store offers both a pin and a t-shirt, both encouraging you to “Have A Divine Christmas.”

And finally, ring in 2022 with your very own set of Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett glass champagne flutes.